Open Mike Eagle has finally come out with his follow-up to his 2022 project, Component System with the Auto Reverse. This new album is titled another triumph of ghetto engineering and it features the likes of Young Zee, Video Dave, STILL RIFT, Eshu Tune, and Blu. It is a 25-minute, nine-song effort that comes after the release of the lead single to this project called “WFLD 32.” Arguably the best song on here, The beat is dreamy, and woozy, putting you in a state of relaxation.

What is also enjoyable about this LP is the funny lines peppered throughout. On the second track “BET’s rap city,” guest rapper Young Zee drops one of the most questionable but hilarious bars that will make you laugh out loud. He raps, “I got fans like R Kelly, please pee on me.” However, the album does a great job of combining different subgenres such as soul, conscious hip-hop, lo-fi, jazz, and more. Open Mike Eagle has a creative and colorful project on his hands with this one.

Who Is Open Mike Eagle?

Who is Open Mike Eagle, though? If you are not familiar he has been making music for quite some time. For over a decade, the Chicago-born rapper and comedian has blended both passions into his projects and singles, making him a unique underground voice. Furthermore, he is a part of the rap group Project Blowed. He is currently based in Los Angeles and continues to boundary push with this latest release.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Open Mike Eagle called another triumph of ghetto engineering? Is it one of the most unique listening experiences of 2023? What song is your favorite so far?

another triumph of ghetto engineering Tracklist:

I bled on stage at first ave BET’s rap city with Young Zee a new rap festival called falling loud the grand prize game on the bozo show with Video Dave, STILL RIFT we should have made otherground a thing WFLD 32 with Eshu Tune, Video Dave, STILL RIFT the wire s3 e1 with Blu David said these are the liner notes mad enough to aim a pyramid at you

