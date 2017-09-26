featured artists
- MixtapesSCY Jimm Is Feeling "Highly Favored" On His Second Album Of 2023"Ain't Original" was a lead single off of this project.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesOpen Mike Eagle Drops "Another Triumph Of Ghetto Engineering"Open Mike Eagle comes out with a tight project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsReal Bad Man Brings On Blu And C.L. Smooth For "The Golden Rule"Real Bad Man produces a masterpiece. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Reflects On Iconic 100+ Feature Run In 2007 With Missy ElliottArtists who worked with Weezy in '07 include Ja Rule, Kanye West, and R. Kelly.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Hints At Multiple Drake & JAY-Z Features On "God Did"The 46-year-old's 13th studio album is due out this coming Friday, August 26th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture Teases FKA Twigs, Babyface Ray, & More Collabs On Next AlbumFuture recently hinted that FKA Twigs and Babyface Ray will be included on his next album.By Cole Blake
- MusicRich The Kid Reveals Artists Featured On New Album "Boss Man"Rich The Kid revealed that his next album, titled "Boss Man," will be the first of a two-part album and will feature some exciting artists like Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, DaBaby, Future, and Lil Baby.By Lynn S.
- MixtapesStream Injury Reserve's Self-Titled LP With Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty & DRAMInjury Reserve re-enlivens the crowd on their 2nd LP.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid's "The World Is Yours 2" Album Shines A Light On Weird FlexologyRich the Kid's global takeover is in its second all-important phase.By Devin Ch
- Music2 Chainz & LeBron Unpack "Rap Or Go To The League:" Kanye's Missing Verse & More2 Chainz and LeBron James chop it up for Apple Music.By Devin Ch
- MusicDreamville's "ROTD3" Sessions Garner Major Shoutouts From Rap's EliteDozens of rappers, producers, and engineers enlisted in the process, give thanks to Dreamville for a historic "ROTD III" session.By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Alley Boy's "AlleyGod" Featuring 21 Savage & OthersAlley Boy taps 21 Savage and host of Zone 6 characters to his latest venture.By Devin Ch
- MusicRick Ross, T.I. & 70 Others Confirmed For Dreamville's "Revenge of the Dreamers III""Revenge of the Dreamers III" is stacked to the brim.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Drops "I Am > I Was:" Twitter Likes It "A Lot-A Lot-A Lot-A Lot"21 Savage validates his dry spell on "I Am > I Was."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Baby & Gunna's Tracklist For "Drip Harder" Features Drake, Young Thug & Lil Durk"Drip Harder" is dropping imminently with a fairly comprehensive tracklist.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Reportedly Added To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" For Last-Minute FeaturePost Malone reportedly finished his verse last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Has A Song Featuring Drake & Nivea: ReportThe track will reportedly be a "Carter V" single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug To Kanye West: "If I'm Not On 'Yandhi' I'm Never Talking To U Again"Could we be seeing a Young Thug appearance on "Yandhi?"By Alex Zidel
- Music6LACK’s “East Atlanta Love Letter” Tracklist Features Offset, Future, J. Cole, & MoreNew 6LACK coming soon!By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky "Testing" To Include Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, & MoreA "Testing" app has surfaced that reveals the tracklist when using "Yammy Vision."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlac Youngsta Says He's "Black Drake," Doesn't Want Any FeaturesBlac Youngsta says he's flying solo.By Matt F