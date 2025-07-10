Metro Boomin may be juggling a couple of rumored and teased collab albums at the moment, but he's preluding all of that with a new mixtape. Thanks to a new billboard in New York and some social media promises from the producer, we now have some more details to look at for this project.

First of all, it's called A Futuristic Summa, and it will release at some point this month. When, specifically? We don't know, but this means it could land tomorrow (July 11), July 18, or July 25 if he goes by traditional release dates. But for a mixtape and rollout like this, we can't leave a surprise out of the question.

On the other hand, new information caught by Kurrco on Twitter indicates the mixtape will be 20 tracks long, and DJ Spinz will host the project. Also, Metro himself said on Twitter that the record will boast an "all new cast" of featured guests, which is very exciting to hear.

Metro Boomin's new single "Slide," with lyrical assistance from Roscoe Dash, kicked this rollout into full gear. We will hear exactly what A Futuristic Summa sounds like very soon.

Metro Boomin Mixtape

Beyond that, we wonder if we will get more singles or details for this mixtape ahead of its release. We did not expect new Metro in 2025; at least, not in this capacity. We already alluded to other albums he's working on... Some of which he's confirmed, and others that are still in the rumor mill.

One of those speculative projects is Metro Boomin's Without Warning sequel, which would follow up his iconic collaboration with Offset and 21 Savage. The former Migo seemed to allude to this being in the works on social media, but perhaps that's just a wishful interpretation on fans' behalf.