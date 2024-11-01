Metro Boomin Responds To Sexual Battery & Sexual Assault Allegations

The producer reportedly spoke out via his lawyer.

Metro Boomin has reportedly broken his silence on the lawsuit against him via a statement to Billboard from his lawyer. For those unaware, he received a suit in Los Angeles court from a woman alleging battery and sexual battery stemming from a 2016 incident in which he allegedly sexually assaulted her and impregnated her. Per Billboard and TMZ, plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre claims that she visited the producer's studio in September of that year, took a shot of alcohol with half a Xanax pill, and blacked out. Then, she alleges, he sexually assaulted her, and she allegedly got an abortion in November after learning that she was pregnant.

Not only that, but Vanessa LeMaistre alleges that Metro Boomin indirectly referenced this alleged incident on his 21 Savage and Offset collab project from 2017, Without Warning, specifically the track "Rap Saved Me." "She took a Xanny, then she fainted / I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing / From the gutter, rap saved me / She drive me crazy, have my baby," 21 spits on the chorus. Even though Metro himself doesn't rap this and it's unclear who wrote the lines, they are still allegedly a source of "further trauma" for her.

"These are false accusations," Metro Boomin's attorney Lawrence Hinkle III reportedly stated to Billboard concerning these sexual assault allegations. "Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails." Vanessa LeMaistre claims that she met him during an emotional time in her life shortly after her 9-month-old son passed away. They allegedly met in Las Vegas, which led the 21 Savage collaborator to allegedly invite her to his Los Angeles studio in September of 2016.