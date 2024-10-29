Metro Boomin Sued By Woman For Allegedly Assaulting And Impregnating Her

The allegations date back to 2016.

Metro Boomin became the subject of horrific allegations on October 29. The producer was sued by a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her during a studio session in 2016. In the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, LeMaistre alleges that Metro Boomin took advantage of her during a particularly emotional time in her life. Furthermore, she claims that became pregnant as a result of the producer's alleged assault.

LeMaistre claims that she met Metro Boomin shortly after the death of her 9-month old son. The two hit it off in Las Vegas, and the producer subsequently invited her to his L.A. Studio in September 2016. Once there, however, LeMaistre claims that Metro Boomin was abusing codeine. She also consumed different substances, claiming she took half a Xanax and a shot of alcohol. LeMaistre claimed that she blacked out on a couch, and woke up in a bed. She alleges that Metro was on top of her and forcibly performing oral sex on her. When she regained consciousness the following morning, she alleges that the producer told her to leave.

Metro Boomin Allegedly Invited The Victim To His Studio

Vanessa LeMaistre states that she later learned that she was pregnant. She claims that the pregnancy had to have resulted from the alleged Metro Boomin assault because she hadn't had sex with anybody else. LeMaistre claims to have terminated the pregnancy two months later. The allegations don't stop there, however. The alleged victim believes that Metro Boomin referenced the incident in a song. The song "Rap Saved Me" featured a verse from Metro in which he detailed events eerily similar to these allegations. "She took a Xanny / Then she fainted," he spit. "I'm from the gutter ... ain't no changing."