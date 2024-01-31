Metro Boomin And His Fans Accused Of Harassing Woman Online Over Anime Comments

The rap world is filled with beef right now. Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have taken center stage but Eminem, Benzino, and Coi Leray are also taking shots at each other right now. But the strangest beef of all might be Metro Boomin and his fans verses a random woman online who criticized anime. In the tweet that started the beef, she claimed that most male anime fans were ugly and weird, something Metro didn't take kindly to. He replied saying "damn we don't want you either," which brought the woman's original tweet to the attention of his massive fanbase.

Now in a new tweet, the woman is responding. "Excuse me @MetroBoomin but disrespect with me again and I will spoil the entirety of JUJUTSU KAISEN for you up to the latest manga chapter," her response tweet begins. "I didn’t call you ugly and weird but if that’s your opinion of yourself so be it. No need to get your fans to dox & harass me LMAO," she concludes. It doesn't appear that Metro engaged in any kind of specific targeting of the woman but his fanbase may have taken it upon themselves to harass her. Check out the full twitter interaction below.

Read More: Metro Boomin 7 Best Beats

Metro Boomin's Anime Twitter Beef

Metro Boomin is often teasing upcoming releases with various artists which has fans constantly hounding him about new music. Earlier this month Metro revealed news about a collab album with Lil Durk. Though he's teased the project in the past it isn't going to be released. The project was nearly completed but ended up being derailed by a series of leaked songs and is now officially scrapped.

The main album Metro Boomin fans are waiting on is a collaboration with Future. He's teased the project constantly for a full year now. That included raising fan hopes drastically when he described the album with VERY high praise last year. What do you think of Metro Boomin responding to a random Twitter user discussing anime online? Do you think she has a point about his fans harassing her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Shows Gratitude To Billboard

[Via]