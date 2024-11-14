Future, Metro Boomin & Rick Ross Show Off Their "Everyday Hustle" In New Music Video

One of the best "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" cuts finally gets a visual treatment.

"Everyday Hustle" is one of the best cuts off of Future and Metro Boomin's 2024 collab album, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. We don't understand why it took this long to drop the music video, but the Rick Ross-assisted cut finally got a visual treatment... Well, sort of. Fewtch doesn't rap in it: he just looks cool for the camera while a lot of footage of booty-shaking plays. Then, for his verse, Rozay stands in front of his private jet and flexes a lot of his material belongings, but it doesn't seem like the most tight, concise, or unified vision. Maybe it was just some old footage they wanted to splice into a new vid on The Biggest Boss' channel, which wouldn't be the first time he made a feature a music video of its own.

Regardless, every single one of these artists is dealing with a lot of career and gossip stuff that probably has them busy right now. As such, the "Everyday Struggle" video came at an opportune time for them to enjoy this release and give fans a little something in the meantime. Beyond his Future and Metro Boomin feature, Rick Ross is still dealing with his "biggest opp," as he raps on the song. He and Tia Kemp have not stopped throwing each other under the bus with scathing allegation after scathing allegation.

Future & Metro Boomin's "Everyday Hustle" Music Video With Rick Ross: Watch

As for Metro Boomin, the Future collaborator recently responded to sexual assault allegations against him. "These are false accusations," his lawyer Lawrence Hinkle III reportedly told Billboard. "Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails."