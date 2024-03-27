Rick Ross Becomes An Ambassador To Florida Government Branch

As his career goes on, Rick Ross' list of accomplishments continues to leak into different realms beyond music. But earlier this week he got an opportunity that even he probably wasn't expecting. That came when he was invited to speak at the first ever Leadership Summit for the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order Of Firefighters. He was given the opportunity to speak on, what else, leadership. Clearly the opportunity meant a lot to him as he took to social media to share the experience with his fans.

“Today, I became an official ambassador for the West Palm Beach Fire Department. I had a opportunity of speaking on what it means to be a leader at the leadership conference," the rapper explained in a video posted to social media. For added effect he's wearing a custom firefighter helmet with his name on it in the clip. Despite receiving some ribbing from fans in the comments the opportunity seems to genuinely mean a lot to him. Check out the video of him explaining the honor below.

Rick Ross Becomes Fire Department Ambassador

Over the weekend, Rick Ross contributed a standout verse to the new Metro Boomin and Future album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. He appears on the track "Everyday Hustle" on the second half of the record. But following the album's release there was one featured verse that most fans were focusing on. That was Kendrick Lamar's appearance on the track "Like That" where he called out both Drake and J. Cole.

Despite not having the most talked about verse, some people were still paying attention. Tia Kemp took a line he delivered about his baby momma personally and shared a profanity-laced response to social media after the album dropped. What do you think of Rick Ross becoming an ambassador to the West Palm Beach Fire Department? Do you think he has one of the best verses on the new Future and Metro Boomin album? Let us know in the comment section below.

