Rick Ross Becomes An Ambassador To Florida Government Branch

He seemed genuinely honored by the opportunity.

BYLavender Alexandria
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

As his career goes on, Rick Ross' list of accomplishments continues to leak into different realms beyond music. But earlier this week he got an opportunity that even he probably wasn't expecting. That came when he was invited to speak at the first ever Leadership Summit for the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order Of Firefighters. He was given the opportunity to speak on, what else, leadership. Clearly the opportunity meant a lot to him as he took to social media to share the experience with his fans.

“Today, I became an official ambassador for the West Palm Beach Fire Department. I had a opportunity of speaking on what it means to be a leader at the leadership conference," the rapper explained in a video posted to social media. For added effect he's wearing a custom firefighter helmet with his name on it in the clip. Despite receiving some ribbing from fans in the comments the opportunity seems to genuinely mean a lot to him. Check out the video of him explaining the honor below.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

Rick Ross Becomes Fire Department Ambassador

Over the weekend, Rick Ross contributed a standout verse to the new Metro Boomin and Future album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. He appears on the track "Everyday Hustle" on the second half of the record. But following the album's release there was one featured verse that most fans were focusing on. That was Kendrick Lamar's appearance on the track "Like That" where he called out both Drake and J. Cole.

Despite not having the most talked about verse, some people were still paying attention. Tia Kemp took a line he delivered about his baby momma personally and shared a profanity-laced response to social media after the album dropped. What do you think of Rick Ross becoming an ambassador to the West Palm Beach Fire Department? Do you think he has one of the best verses on the new Future and Metro Boomin album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
