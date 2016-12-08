firefighter
- PoliticsRepublican Sheriff Candidate Admits To Wearing Blackface: "That Was A Different Time""I'm going to run on honesty and integrity."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTrump Tower Fire Leaves 2 Injured After Building System MishapTrump Tower in New York was set ablaze. By Matt F
- LifeMichigan Firefighter Fired After Racist Rant On Facebook"Go back to the fields that us in the north fought to free you from."By hnhh
- NewsFirefighter Allegedly Sets Fire To His Home & Tries To Frame Black Lives MatterA firefighter is being accused of arson and attempting to paint himself as a target due to his pro-"Blue Lives Matter" stance. By Angus Walker