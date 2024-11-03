Tia Kemp Checks Fan For Calling Her "Rick Ross' Baby Mama"

Tia Kemp set the record straight.

Tia Kemp is someone who never hesitates to speak her mind. This applies to her online critics, real-life foes, and most importantly the father of her child, Rick Ross. Evidently, she also doesn't mind putting fans in their place when necessary, even if they're simply trying to show her love. In a new clip, she's seen doing just that after running into a supporter at a head shop.

The clip begins with the fan running towards Kemp for a photo and her calling them out for referring to her as "Rick Ross' baby mama." According to her, it should be the other way around. "Man, that n**** my baby daddy, don't never address me as that, baby," she said.

Tia Kemp Clarifies That Rick Ross Is Her Baby Daddy

Kemp proceeded to roast Ross before posing with the fan, making it clear that her comments were in jest. They then had a sweet chat, during which the fan encouraged Kemp to never stop being herself as she's an inspiration to others. Not all of Kemp's recent interactions have had positive endings, however. Last month, Kemp's son was reportedly a victim of a drive-by shooting. When she was visiting him in the hospital, she got into a yelling match with his father, which was caught on camera.