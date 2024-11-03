Tia Kemp Checks Fan For Calling Her "Rick Ross' Baby Mama"

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tia Kemp set the record straight.

Tia Kemp is someone who never hesitates to speak her mind. This applies to her online critics, real-life foes, and most importantly the father of her child, Rick Ross. Evidently, she also doesn't mind putting fans in their place when necessary, even if they're simply trying to show her love. In a new clip, she's seen doing just that after running into a supporter at a head shop.

The clip begins with the fan running towards Kemp for a photo and her calling them out for referring to her as "Rick Ross' baby mama." According to her, it should be the other way around. "Man, that n**** my baby daddy, don't never address me as that, baby," she said.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Defends Tia Kemp After Her Viral Hospital Screaming Match

Tia Kemp Clarifies That Rick Ross Is Her Baby Daddy

Kemp proceeded to roast Ross before posing with the fan, making it clear that her comments were in jest. They then had a sweet chat, during which the fan encouraged Kemp to never stop being herself as she's an inspiration to others. Not all of Kemp's recent interactions have had positive endings, however. Last month, Kemp's son was reportedly a victim of a drive-by shooting. When she was visiting him in the hospital, she got into a yelling match with his father, which was caught on camera.

It remains unclear exactly what started the argument, but security had to intervene. Her Aunt-Tea Podcast co-host Karlissa Saffold later came to her defense online, arguing that he chose the wrong time to bring up any issues. "This why you can't play with no woman with a son with no tubes in they mouth," she stated. What do you think of Tia Kemp checking a fan who referred to her as "Rick Ross' baby mama"? Can you blame her for being annoyed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tia Kemp Held Back During Intense Hospital Screaming Match With Her Ex Following Son's Shooting

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...