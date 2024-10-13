Karlissa Saffold Delivers Update On Tia Kemp’s Son After Alleged Shooting

Recently, Tia Kemp's son was allegedly injured in a drive-by shooting in Miami.

Recently, Rick Ross' ex Stoni Jones took to her Instagram Story to put his other ex Tia Kemp on Blast. Jones accused Kemp of not visiting her son, who was allegedly injured in a drive-by shooting in Miami last week, in the hospital. "Her own son is shot in a drive-by shooting and she says nothing about it doesn't show up to the hospital to be by his bedside," she alleged. "But yet has so much to say about others." 

Jones' accusations seemed to be in response to Kemp's appearance on Unwine With Tasha K. While Kemp has yet to address them directly, Tasha K shut them down yesterday, insisting that she's "been with her son the whole time." The gossip blogger also encouraged fans to pray for Kemp's son, who she said was "fine and recovering."

Karlissa Saffold Confirms Tia Kemp's Son Is "Doing Well" After Allegedly Getting Injured In Drive-By Shooting

Now, yet another one of Kemp's friends has provided fans with an update. Recently, her Aunt-Tea Podcast co-host Karlissa Saffold confirmed that Kemp's son is doing okay following the alleged incident. "Yes I talked to Tia, I did talk to her," she explained on Instagram Live. "Make sure y'all just say some prayers for her. The devil be busy, he be busy. [Kemp's son] is doing well, she's with her son. She was with her son as soon as she could possibly get there, and her son is doing fine. Praise God."

Saffold continued, urging fans to be patient until Kemp feels ready to fill them in on what happened herself. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold providing an update on Tia Kemp's son after he was allegedly injured in a drive-by? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

