Tia Kemp Unleashes On “20 V 1” Contestant Over Extremely Shady Gift

BYCaroline Fisher233 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VIA HNHH
Tia Kemp
Tia Kemp was not messing around.

Tia Kemp is someone who never fails to speak her mind on social media which, unfortunately, makes her a frequent target for trolls. After the Aunt-Tea Podcast host got a brand-new set of veneers a few months back, her pearly whites became one of their favorite insults. Clearly, it still is, as evidenced by her recent episode of "20 V 1."

For those who don't know, the YouTube dating show features 20 people competing for a date with one special guest. This time around, that guest was none other than Kemp. One of her suitors was shadier than all the others, however. He arrived with a gift for her, which eventually ended up setting her off. He gave her a giant toothbrush, an apparent nod to the insults, leaving her incredibly offended.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Wonders Whether She's As Bad With Blueface As Momma Dee Is With Lil Scrappy

Tia Kemp Is Not Messing Around

In a clip from the episode, Kemp looks excited to open the gift, but her expression changes immediately upon realizing it's the toothbrush. She promptly dropped the gift on the floor, popped the balloon, and let him have it. Kemp called the man out for trying to be funny, also hurling some creative insults of her own his way. She didn't hold back in the slightest either, calling him a "big back b*tch," "bison built," and more. While Kemp clearly pulled out all the stops here, viewers aren't necessarily surprised.

After all, the man brought the gift purely to get a reaction out of Kemp, who's been known to read people to filth online. Some people are even joking that her ex, Rick Ross, sent the contestant just to embarrass her. What do you think of a "20 V 1" contestant shading Tia Kemp by gifting her a giant toothbrush? Are you surprised or not? What about her reaction to the gift? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tia Kemp Livid With Akbar V Over Rick Ross Claim

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...