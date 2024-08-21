Tia Kemp Unleashes On “20 V 1” Contestant Over Extremely Shady Gift

Tia Kemp was not messing around.

Tia Kemp is someone who never fails to speak her mind on social media which, unfortunately, makes her a frequent target for trolls. After the Aunt-Tea Podcast host got a brand-new set of veneers a few months back, her pearly whites became one of their favorite insults. Clearly, it still is, as evidenced by her recent episode of "20 V 1."

For those who don't know, the YouTube dating show features 20 people competing for a date with one special guest. This time around, that guest was none other than Kemp. One of her suitors was shadier than all the others, however. He arrived with a gift for her, which eventually ended up setting her off. He gave her a giant toothbrush, an apparent nod to the insults, leaving her incredibly offended.

In a clip from the episode, Kemp looks excited to open the gift, but her expression changes immediately upon realizing it's the toothbrush. She promptly dropped the gift on the floor, popped the balloon, and let him have it. Kemp called the man out for trying to be funny, also hurling some creative insults of her own his way. She didn't hold back in the slightest either, calling him a "big back b*tch," "bison built," and more. While Kemp clearly pulled out all the stops here, viewers aren't necessarily surprised.

After all, the man brought the gift purely to get a reaction out of Kemp, who's been known to read people to filth online. Some people are even joking that her ex, Rick Ross, sent the contestant just to embarrass her.