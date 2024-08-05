Tia Kemp Livid With Akbar V Over Rick Ross Claim

The "Aunt-Tea" podcast continues to be a wild ride.

Tia Kemp, Karlissa Saffold, and Tokyo Toni have a bonafide hit on their hands with the "Aunt-Tea" Podcast. Overall, this is a new show on the Zeus Network that has proven to be a success thanks to the personalities that are hosting the program. Their chemistry is off the charts, and the guests they have on are always looking to instigate. Although some people feel like the show sets a bad example, others have been thoroughly invested in a lot of the drama.

Recently, the show had none other than Akbar V. Everyone knew this would lead to a messy episode, and the public was proven to be correct, yet again. In the clip below, you can even see an exchange between Tia Kemp and Akbar that started after Akbar claimed that Kemp would be nothing without Rick Ross. Kemp took exception to this, and some words were exchanged. It was all very entertaining, especially with Kemp's ability to be quick-witted.

Tia Kemp & Akbar V Go At It

"Tokyo slick throwing shade when we wouldn’t know her if it wasn’t for her daughter so," on person wrote in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk. "Not true her stealing that man song and performing it like her own got her where she is," said another. Others continued to go after Tokyo Toni for riding the coattails of her daughter, Blac Chyna. Needless to say, this entire segment caused quite the debate online.