Tia Kemp Steps Up Child Support Demands From Rick Ross After Seeing Son's Massive Tuition Bill

Tia Kemp wants over $200,000 from Rick Ross in a single payment.

Tia Kemp says she's tired of getting her child support payments in doses of $20,000 and wants Rick Ross to cover their son's entire college tuition in one bill. She shared the total fee of $209,931.58 in a recent post on social media.

“I ain’t playing,” she said in a video. “I need you to call your daddy right now, you tell him. You screenshot this right now, that right there,” she added, pointing to a figure of $209,931.58. You tell him that’s what I need right there in my bank account right now. I need that sent over right now. Don’t fly no 20-piece bird over here, I need a quarter-mil bird over here.”

Rick Ross Hosts Annual Car Show

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JUNE 1: Rapper Rick Ross (William Roberts) at the Promise Land for the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on June 1, 2024 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

It isn't the first time Kemp has mentioned getting Ross to pay for their son's college tuition. After Ross claimed he was done paying child support on social media back in June, Kemp went off on him again. “I came over here to cuss a b*tch out,” she began in a video online. “You stupid silly muthaf*cka. Who the f*ck give a f*ck about your child support payments, b*tch. And if I want some more, I’ll take my ass over to family court and get some while he going to college.” She further added: “You got to worry about them eight or nine over there you got. You going to be paying child support for [them] ‘tlll you about 70.”

Tia Kemp Calls Out Rick Ross