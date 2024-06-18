Rick Ross Gets Checked By Tia Kemp After Celebrating His Final Child Support Payment

Pandora Play Back With Rick Ross
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 13: Rick Ross speaks onstage during Pandora Play Back With Rick Ross at Pandora - ATL on December 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rick Ross called the timing "divine."

Rick Ross spent his Father's Day celebrating what he claims to be his final child support; however, the mother of one of his children, Tia Kemp, checked him in a post of her own. On social media, Ross said it was "divine divinity" that his final payment came along with the holiday the same week. “What would you rather celebrate, Father’s Day or the date of your last child support payment?” Ross questioned his fans. “Or, what if your last child support payment was on Father’s Day weekend? That’s what you call divine divinity.”

Before long, Kemp came with a video of her own, claiming Ross will be paying child support for various children for several more decades. “I came over here to cuss a b*tch out,” she began. “You stupid silly muthaf*cka. Who the f*ck give a f*ck about your child support payments, b*tch. And if I want some more, I’ll take my ass over to family court and get some while he going to college.” She further added: “You got to worry about them eight or nine over there you got. You going to be paying child support for [them] ‘tlll you about 70.”

Read More: Rick Ross Bails On Montreal Show For "Personal Reasons," & Performs In Nashville Instead

Rick Ross Hosts His Annual Car Show

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JUNE 1: Rapper Rick Ross (William Roberts) at the Promise Land for the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on June 1, 2024 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time Kemp has called out Ross online. Appearing on Future and Metro Boomin‘s recent track, “Everyday Hustle," Ross labeled the mother his "biggest op." Check out her latest comments on Ross below.

Rick Ross Celebrates Final Child Support Payment

The drama with child support isn't the only reason Ross has made headlines this week. He's also been facing backlash in Montreal after bailing on a show in the city to perform in Nashville instead. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross Responds To 50 Cent's Latest Troll Bringing Up His Controversial Lyrics

