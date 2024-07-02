Rick Ross Drags His Baby Mama For Flirting With Drake On Instagram

2023 Kelce Jam
BONNER SPRINGS, KANSAS - APRIL 28: Rick Ross during the Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheatre on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Rozay is not playing around.

Rick Ross has not let his foot off the gas. He has continued to diss Drake on social media and on record, despite the larger beef seemingly being over. It's gone on for so long, in fact, that Ross' baby mama, Tia Kemp, has hopped in the ring. Kemp dropped a diss track against Ross over the instrumental to his own song, "Hustlin." She also clowned the rapper when he was seemingly attacked for playing "Not Like Us" at a show in Canada. It was Tia Kemp's Instagram comment on July 1, however, that really set Ross off.

Drake posted a photo on IG, and Kemp wasted no time lavishing praise on the rapper. She posted two starry-eyed emojis in the comment section. Drake, never one to miss a passive aggressive opportunity, responded to Kemp by calling her "my goat." It was this exchange that prompted Rick Ross to respond to both parties with a ruthless dig. He tagged Drake and wrote back: "pedo vs. granny." Nothing clever, just a blunt insult for Drake and Tia Kemp. This is not the first time Ross and Kemp have had squabbles via social media. In June, the two got into a heated exchange regarding child support payments.

Rick Ross Has Beefed With Drake And Kemp In 2024

Ross celebrated Father's Day by claiming that he no longer had to pay child support for the son he has with Kemp. Kemp did not waste any time clapping back at the rapper and threatening him with additional legal action. "You stupid, silly muthaf*cka," she wrote. "I don't give a f*ck about your support payments. And if I want some more, I'll take my a*s over to family court and get some while he is going to college." Kemp then went on to bash Rozay's physical appearance. She also made reference to the rumor that he's taking Ozempic for weight loss. "You ain't worthy for me sitting in the system and going back and forth to court to drag your big, fat, funky Ozempic-taking a*s down."

Coincidently, Drake also made reference to Rick Ross' alleged Ozempic use. He claimed that Ross' obsession with Drake could be a potential side effect of the drug on "Family Matters." "What the f*ck I heard Rick drop, n**ga," he rapped. Talkin' somethin' 'bout a nose job, n**ga. Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy and doctor never told y'all n**gas." It's safe to assume that Ross does not have plans to make up with either Drake or Kemp in the near future.

