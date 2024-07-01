Rick Ross Gets Ripped To Shreds By Tia Kemp After Viral Attack In Canada

BYCaroline Fisher1498 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rick Ross performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Tia Kemp has zero sympathy for her ex.

Over the weekend, Rick Ross ran into some trouble after his set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver. Reportedly, he instructed his DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's hit track "Not Like Us," prompting some tension among attendees. In various clips making their rounds online, he's seen getting punched in the face, prompting his crew to jump in. The men who went after Ross are rumored to be Drake fans, though this is still unconfirmed at the time of writing.

As countless social media users and peers share their reactions to the unexpected debacle, Ross' ex-wife Tia Kemp also decided to jump in, roasting the father of her child on Instagram Live. "They f*ckin' his fat a** up," she says in a clip from the stream. "I'm glad they smacked the sh*t out yo big a**."

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Getting Jumped By Drake Fans In Canada

Tia Kemp Reacts To Rick Ross' Vancouver Altercation

Kemp continued, also mocking Ross relentlessly for what she saw as his failed attempt to fight back. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering the nature of their relationship these days. Nonetheless, some viewers think she should have at least an inkling of sympathy for her former partner. Fortunately, he doesn't appear to be too fazed by the shocking incident, based on some of his latest social media posts.

As footage of the fight circulated earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to send a brief message to his followers. "Vancouver was fun, til next time," he wrote. He also took to the comments section of The Shade Room to joke that he thought his attackers were simply "bottle service boys," making light of the bizarre incident. What do you think of Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp roasting him for getting jumped in Canada last night? Has she gone too far or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Breaks His Silence On Vancouver Brawl After Drake Seemingly Co-Signs It

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicRick Ross Breaks His Silence On Vancouver Brawl After Drake Seemingly Co-Signs It3.2K
2023 Kelce JamMusicRick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Looks Unbothered On IG Live Amid Cease And Desist Drama6.7K
2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented By BaccaratMusicTia Kemp Drags Cristina Mackey For "Bouncing" To BossMan Dlow7.0K
Pandora Play Back With Rick RossMusicTia Kemp Blasts Rick Ross, Reveals He Wanted More Kids In Questionable Rant10.0K