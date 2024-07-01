Rick Ross Gets Ripped To Shreds By Tia Kemp After Viral Attack In Canada

Tia Kemp has zero sympathy for her ex.

Over the weekend, Rick Ross ran into some trouble after his set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver. Reportedly, he instructed his DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's hit track "Not Like Us," prompting some tension among attendees. In various clips making their rounds online, he's seen getting punched in the face, prompting his crew to jump in. The men who went after Ross are rumored to be Drake fans, though this is still unconfirmed at the time of writing.

As countless social media users and peers share their reactions to the unexpected debacle, Ross' ex-wife Tia Kemp also decided to jump in, roasting the father of her child on Instagram Live. "They f*ckin' his fat a** up," she says in a clip from the stream. "I'm glad they smacked the sh*t out yo big a**."

Tia Kemp Reacts To Rick Ross' Vancouver Altercation

Kemp continued, also mocking Ross relentlessly for what she saw as his failed attempt to fight back. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering the nature of their relationship these days. Nonetheless, some viewers think she should have at least an inkling of sympathy for her former partner. Fortunately, he doesn't appear to be too fazed by the shocking incident, based on some of his latest social media posts.