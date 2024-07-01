Rick Ross Gets Ripped To Shreds By Tia Kemp After Viral Attack In Canada

Over the weekend, Rick Ross ran into some trouble after his set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver. Reportedly, he instructed his DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's hit track "Not Like Us," prompting some tension among attendees. In various clips making their rounds online, he's seen getting punched in the face, prompting his crew to jump in. The men who went after Ross are rumored to be Drake fans, though this is still unconfirmed at the time of writing.
As countless social media users and peers share their reactions to the unexpected debacle, Ross' ex-wife Tia Kemp also decided to jump in, roasting the father of her child on Instagram Live. "They f*ckin' his fat a** up," she says in a clip from the stream. "I'm glad they smacked the sh*t out yo big a**."
Tia Kemp Reacts To Rick Ross' Vancouver Altercation
Kemp continued, also mocking Ross relentlessly for what she saw as his failed attempt to fight back. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering the nature of their relationship these days. Nonetheless, some viewers think she should have at least an inkling of sympathy for her former partner. Fortunately, he doesn't appear to be too fazed by the shocking incident, based on some of his latest social media posts.
As footage of the fight circulated earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to send a brief message to his followers. "Vancouver was fun, til next time," he wrote. He also took to the comments section of The Shade Room to joke that he thought his attackers were simply "bottle service boys," making light of the bizarre incident. What do you think of Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp roasting him for getting jumped in Canada last night? Has she gone too far or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.