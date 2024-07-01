Rick Ross Breaks His Silence On Vancouver Brawl After Drake Seemingly Co-Signs It

BYCaroline Fisher3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Rick Ross got punched in the face over the weekend for reportedly playing "Not Like Us" at a festival.

Over the weekend, chaos broke loose after a Rick Ross performance in Vancouver. Reportedly, the hitmaker was confronted by several alleged Drake supporters, leaving him with no choice but to fight back. The brawl reportedly took place at the Ignite Music Festival last night (June 30), and footage of it is now making its rounds on social media.

It's rumored to have all begun when Ross had his DJ play Kendrick Lamar's iconic Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," at the event. This clearly prompted a fair bit of tension and eventually resulted in him getting punched in the face. After that, several others jumped in. At the time of writing, it's unclear if anybody was seriously injured in the fight. It's also unconfirmed whether or not the men who went after Ross were in any way affiliated with Drake.

Read More: Rick Ross & His Crew Brutalized By Drake's Alleged Goons In Viral Fight Footage

Drake Likes Video Of Rick Ross' Altercation On IG

It appears, however, that Drake has caught wind of the shocking incident. He reportedly liked a video of the attack on Instagram, and while this doesn't prove that he co-signs the behavior, it certainly seems to suggest it. After all, the two of them wound up going back and forth online amid Drake's lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy even got a diss track directed at him, "Champagne Moments," in which Ross accuses him of getting a nose job and much more.

Drake has yet to make a statement on the viral altercation, but Ross recently took to The Shade Room with a brief message. "I thought they were bottle service boys ha!" he said. He also took to his Instagram Story with a clip of him laughing, writing "Vancouver was fun, til next time." What do you think of Rick Ross getting attacked after reportedly playing "Not Like Us" in Vancouver? What about Drake liking a video of the altercation on Instagram? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Defends Bronny James From Nepotism Accusations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
3rd Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike ShowMusicRick Ross & His Crew Brutalized By Drake's Alleged Goons In Viral Fight Footage1411
2015 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red CarpetMusicRick Ross Reacts To The Game's Explosive Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge"20.1K
Maybach Music Group Presents... #BEAUTYANDBELAIREMusicRick Ross Calls Drake & Zack Bia "Hall & Oates"9.0K
Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Trina And DJ Drama - New Orleans, LAMusicRick Ross Implies Drake Didn’t Write His “Sicko Mode” Verse Amid Feud3.1K