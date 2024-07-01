Rick Ross Breaks His Silence On Vancouver Brawl After Drake Seemingly Co-Signs It

Rick Ross got punched in the face over the weekend for reportedly playing "Not Like Us" at a festival.

Over the weekend, chaos broke loose after a Rick Ross performance in Vancouver. Reportedly, the hitmaker was confronted by several alleged Drake supporters, leaving him with no choice but to fight back. The brawl reportedly took place at the Ignite Music Festival last night (June 30), and footage of it is now making its rounds on social media.

It's rumored to have all begun when Ross had his DJ play Kendrick Lamar's iconic Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," at the event. This clearly prompted a fair bit of tension and eventually resulted in him getting punched in the face. After that, several others jumped in. At the time of writing, it's unclear if anybody was seriously injured in the fight. It's also unconfirmed whether or not the men who went after Ross were in any way affiliated with Drake.

Drake Likes Video Of Rick Ross' Altercation On IG

It appears, however, that Drake has caught wind of the shocking incident. He reportedly liked a video of the attack on Instagram, and while this doesn't prove that he co-signs the behavior, it certainly seems to suggest it. After all, the two of them wound up going back and forth online amid Drake's lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy even got a diss track directed at him, "Champagne Moments," in which Ross accuses him of getting a nose job and much more.

Drake has yet to make a statement on the viral altercation, but Ross recently took to The Shade Room with a brief message. "I thought they were bottle service boys ha!" he said. He also took to his Instagram Story with a clip of him laughing, writing "Vancouver was fun, til next time." What do you think of Rick Ross getting attacked after reportedly playing "Not Like Us" in Vancouver? What about Drake liking a video of the altercation on Instagram? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.