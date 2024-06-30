Rick Ross Defends Bronny James From Nepotism Accusations

Rick Ross says Bronny James is a bigger star than 95% of the NBA.

Rick Ross doesn't think the criticism of LeBron James' son, Bronny, is fair after fans suggested he's only in the NBA because of nepotism. The veteran rapper voiced his opinion on the situation in a rant on social media, claiming that Bronny's already a bigger star than most of the league.

"Y'all make me sick. Every two years y'all come up with a new word," Ross began before listing several other terms including toxicity. "Now, it's nepotism. Nepotism? 85% of all you motherf*ckers got a job by somebody you know and that ain't even what I'm referring to. Bronny a bigger star than 95% of the motherf*ckers in the league man. This big business. Little Bronny will sell more Wingstop wings than anybody. 95% of the people that's in the motherf*cking backup squad and all that sh*t. Y'all wanna say nepotism."

LeBron James Attends Bronny James' USC Game

Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Lakers' LeBron James, right, pats the back of USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) before the game against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ross isn't the first celebrity to defend Bronny after the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft, last week. Stephen A. Smith also said that he's had enough of the criticism. "We live in a country where nepotism has taken place with white folks religiously forever," Smith said on ESPN. "We've said little to nothing about it. In the NBA specifically, in a league where at least 70% of the players are Black, we've seen nepotism with white folks all over the place… and now this happens with LeBron James, a member of the Mount Rushmore of basketball, and all of a sudden you've got people running their mouths."

Rick Ross Defends Bronny James

