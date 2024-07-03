Rick Ross Denies Hiding Injuries After Getting Jumped By Alleged Drake Fans

Ginuwine &amp; Rick Ross Host The Little Red Dress Party
JONESBORO, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during The Little Red Dress party at Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill on July 20, 2023 in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rick Ross insists he's unscathed.

Over the weekend, chaos unfolded at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, as Rick Ross was confronted by a group of alleged Drake fans. Reportedly, he had asked the DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the event, prompting tension among attendees. In footage that circulated online after the incident, he's seen getting punched in the face. Of course, this resulted in an all-out brawl between both crews.

As expected, the viral incident has earned Ross a great deal of clowning online. His ex-wife Tia Kemp has been particularly vocal, making it clear that she's on Drizzy's side with various posts. Recently, for example, he shared a photo of himself sipping orange juice on a jet. She took the opportunity to suggest that he was covering up his eye in order to hide injuries from the altercation.

Rick Ross Proves He's Uninjured

"Hiding that [eye emoji]," she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section alongside a series of laughing emojis. According to him, however, he actually is unscathed. To prove it, he's now shared a close-up of both of his eyes, laughing at the idea that he could have been hiding anything. Based on the clip, he didn't walk away with any significant damage, though Kemp is likely to remind him of the attack any chance she gets from now on.

Earlier this week, for example, she said he was glad that the fight happened. She even went on to comment under one of Drake's photos, prompting him to call her his "goat." This got a response from Ross, who simply wrote, "pedo vs granny." What do you think of Rick Ross getting jumped in Canada over the weekend? What about him taking to social media to refute his ex's injury allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

