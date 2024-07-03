Rick Ross Denies Hiding Injuries After Getting Jumped By Alleged Drake Fans

Rick Ross insists he's unscathed.

Over the weekend, chaos unfolded at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, as Rick Ross was confronted by a group of alleged Drake fans. Reportedly, he had asked the DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the event, prompting tension among attendees. In footage that circulated online after the incident, he's seen getting punched in the face. Of course, this resulted in an all-out brawl between both crews.

As expected, the viral incident has earned Ross a great deal of clowning online. His ex-wife Tia Kemp has been particularly vocal, making it clear that she's on Drizzy's side with various posts. Recently, for example, he shared a photo of himself sipping orange juice on a jet. She took the opportunity to suggest that he was covering up his eye in order to hide injuries from the altercation.

Rick Ross Proves He's Uninjured

"Hiding that [eye emoji]," she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section alongside a series of laughing emojis. According to him, however, he actually is unscathed. To prove it, he's now shared a close-up of both of his eyes, laughing at the idea that he could have been hiding anything. Based on the clip, he didn't walk away with any significant damage, though Kemp is likely to remind him of the attack any chance she gets from now on.