Rick Ross Seems Happy & Carefree Following Vancouver Fight With Drake Fans

Rick Ross went back to business as usual for him: praising the beautiful city of Miami and plugging his champagne brand.

Rick Ross has a couple of Instagram formulas, one of which is a happy and boisterous message to his followers from a sunny day at his Miami home, usually paired with a promo for one of his liquor brands. He did so recently with his Luc Belaire champagne, and wished some "morning glory" to his fans despite some recent occurrences possibly shifting his mood. However, it seems like Rozay is pretty unbothered by his recent Vancouver, Canada fight with Drake fans after he tried to play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at a festival. It prompted some funny reactions from some OVO supporters, but it seems like he's taking it in stride.

Still, one thing that Rick Ross didn't appreciate at all was how his ex Tia Kemp was flirting with Drake in his Instagram comments section. "They f***ing his fat a** up," she had remarked on social media in reaction to the Vancouver brawl. "I'm glad they smacked the s**t out your big a**. It seems like not even beef with the biggest rapper on the planet can distract him from continuing to engage in this nasty back-and-forth with his former partner.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Fight With Drake Fans In Canada

Rick Ross Enjoys A Sunny Miami Day As He Acts Unbothered By Drake Fans Jumping Him

Meanwhile, some fans took a look at Rick Ross' old lyrics after this scuffle went down, pointing out the irony in some of them. "Like his moves, but he never had a fight in school / Always ran," he rapped against Drake on "Champagne Moments," and now he can definitely say that he's had a fight. While Aubrey obviously didn't ask for this to happen, it seems like fans clowned the Maybach Music Group mogul for losing the upper hand against his rival's supporters. But some accounts paint Ross as the instigator, so we don't know who has the claim to self-defense here.