Rick Ross Seems Happy & Carefree Following Vancouver Fight With Drake Fans

BYGabriel Bras Nevares341 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
3rd Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike Show
FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JUNE 1: South African rapper Focalistic (Lethabo Sebetso) and American rapper Rick Ross (William Roberts) at the Promise Land for the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike Show on June 1, 2024 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Rick Ross went back to business as usual for him: praising the beautiful city of Miami and plugging his champagne brand.

Rick Ross has a couple of Instagram formulas, one of which is a happy and boisterous message to his followers from a sunny day at his Miami home, usually paired with a promo for one of his liquor brands. He did so recently with his Luc Belaire champagne, and wished some "morning glory" to his fans despite some recent occurrences possibly shifting his mood. However, it seems like Rozay is pretty unbothered by his recent Vancouver, Canada fight with Drake fans after he tried to play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at a festival. It prompted some funny reactions from some OVO supporters, but it seems like he's taking it in stride.

Still, one thing that Rick Ross didn't appreciate at all was how his ex Tia Kemp was flirting with Drake in his Instagram comments section. "They f***ing his fat a** up," she had remarked on social media in reaction to the Vancouver brawl. "I'm glad they smacked the s**t out your big a**. It seems like not even beef with the biggest rapper on the planet can distract him from continuing to engage in this nasty back-and-forth with his former partner.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Fight With Drake Fans In Canada

Rick Ross Enjoys A Sunny Miami Day As He Acts Unbothered By Drake Fans Jumping Him

Meanwhile, some fans took a look at Rick Ross' old lyrics after this scuffle went down, pointing out the irony in some of them. "Like his moves, but he never had a fight in school / Always ran," he rapped against Drake on "Champagne Moments," and now he can definitely say that he's had a fight. While Aubrey obviously didn't ask for this to happen, it seems like fans clowned the Maybach Music Group mogul for losing the upper hand against his rival's supporters. But some accounts paint Ross as the instigator, so we don't know who has the claim to self-defense here.

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz used this example to double down on his thoughts on rap beef and why he doesn't want to be in one. "THIS WORLD GO START LISTENING TO MY WORDS ONE DAY SMH #ispeakthetruth," he wrote on Twitter after Rick Ross' fight went down. We'll see what other reactions and developments emerge from the rap world regarding this. Maybe this won't be the end of the former "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" duo's saddening rift.

Read More: Drake Celebrates Canada Day & Seems Unbothered By Rick Ross Incident With OVO Fans

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music FestivalMusicRick Ross Gets Ripped To Shreds By Tia Kemp After Viral Attack In Canada5.5K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 28, 2023MusicFans Troll Rick Ross With Old Lyrics After Getting Stomped In Fight With Drake's "Crew"913
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square GardenMusic50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Getting Jumped By Drake Fans In Canada10.8K
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta HawksMusicBoosie Badazz Has An "I Told You So" Moment After Rick Ross Vs. Drake Fight5.7K