Boosie Badazz Has An "I Told You So" Moment After Rick Ross Vs. Drake Fight

Badazz told everyone he was not for rap beefs for this very reason.

Boosie Badazz has let the world know how he feels when it comes to rap beefs. In fact, he has made it abundantly clear, constantly repeating the same mantra. That being that nothing good comes from in it and that they can lead to devastating violence. Perhaps one of the most legendary rants from the Louisiana rapper happened just three months ago surrounding this topic. "EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH ALL EXCITED SAYING THIS HIP HOP. WELL EVERYONE N THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY. N WHEN IT POP OFF 'IT REALLY GOES DOWN. SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE, DONT SAY THEY ST*PID SMH GO SUPPORT THEM N COURT LIKE YALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF". Well, those words almost were reality for Boosie after Rick Ross and his crew got into a heated fight over the weekend.

It went down at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver after DJ Sam Sneak at the event played "Not Like Us". There are talks that Ross was the one who asked him to play the Drake diss track. That is what supposedly led to the brawl. The former and his crew were beat down pretty ruthlessly, with Sam Sneak allegedly being knocked out cold. On top of that this entire beef has also led to people being shot up outside of Drake's house earlier this year.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Viral Rick Ross Scuffle

It seems that this fight the other night was the final straw for Boosie Badazz to tell everyone teasing him for his take "I told you so". He reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "THIS WORLD GO START LISTENING TO MY WORDS ONE DAY SMH #ispeakthetruth". 50 Cent is another rapper to speak out about the violence, although he was doing it more so to tease Rick Ross about getting pummeled. "LMAO 🤣 THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL ☎️ THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. 😆 LOL", the G-Unit boss wrote on IG.

