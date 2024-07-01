rick ross drake fight
- MusicSources Close To Rick Ross Fight Have Alleged Reasons As To Why It Broke OutDrake fans have been keeping receipts and they finally had their moment to strike. ByZachary Horvath144 Views
- MusicRick Ross Seems Happy & Carefree Following Vancouver Fight With Drake FansRick Ross went back to business as usual for him: praising the beautiful city of Miami and plugging his champagne brand.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- MusicFans Troll Rick Ross With Old Lyrics After Getting Stomped In Fight With Drake's "Crew"The fact that come from this song makes this look 10 times worse for Ross.ByZachary Horvath4.5K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Has An "I Told You So" Moment After Rick Ross Vs. Drake FightBadazz told everyone he was not for rap beefs for this very reason. ByZachary Horvath18.2K Views