Sources Close To Rick Ross Fight Have Alleged Reasons As To Why It Broke Out

Drake fans have been keeping receipts and they finally had their moment to strike.

There was a "Rumble in the Jungle" so to speak over the weekend in Vancouver, Canada between Rick Ross and Drake fans. The out-of-town nemesis rolled into the Ignite Music Festival with some of his crew, which according to TMZ included DJ Sam Sneak, his manager, some friends, in addition to two bodyguards. At the time of the original report, the reasons as to why the tussle began were fairly murky. The belief was that it was because Ross asked the DJ to spin Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss record "Not Like Us". That then got The Boy's fans riled up, which then led to the heated and intense confrontation that saw Ross's entourage get beat down.

Well, it turns out that speculation is allegedly true. Sources near the scene cited that, as well as the "Champagne Moments" MC's disses online. Rick Ross continually antagonized Drake for weeks during the peak of the beef. From calling him BBL Drizzy to "cupcake Drake" and even questioning how Black he really his, Rozay was always in the comments of any social media post that mentioned the Canadian superstar. Even though the latter took a pretty clear-cut L to K-Dot, people back are home are still not going to take any slander from anyone, especially if they are on their turf.

Rick Ross Was The Antagonizer In The Nasty Fight

However, Rozay has clearly been taking this on the chin, even laughing it off. "I thought they were bottle service boys ha! Vancouver was fun, til next time". Drake is not totally innocent in all of this either, as he liked a post from a Canadian hip-hop news account that poked fun at the fans throwing down with his foe. Additionally, him and Ross's ex Tia Kemp have been gassing each other up online. It seems like The Boy is telling his enemy, "Two can play at that game".