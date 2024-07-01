Drake Celebrates Canada Day & Seems Unbothered By Rick Ross Incident With OVO Fans

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'God's Plan' onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
As Drake's home country defends him against Rick Ross and his "Not Like Us" trolls, he couldn't be prouder to be Canadian.

Happy Canada Day to everyone celebrating, and Drake is certainly taking it upon himself to lead this joyful holiday with some social media posts. Moreover, he took to his Instagram Story and main feed to post some footage of him and his friends chilling out under a bright sun at his Embassy property in Toronto. It seems like the "Wick Man" MC was having a great time, something that was probably bolstered by some new developments in his beef with many other rappers in 2024. A group of fans in Vancouver, Canada recently attacked one of his current rivals, former quintessential collaborator Rick Ross, and his crew for allegedly trying to play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at a festival.

We don't really know how Drake actually feels about that situation... but folks have their theories, of course. Even 50 Cent swooped in to troll Rick Ross over this, and OVO die-hards have had a field day rejoicing in this revenge. Of course, we're not advocating for violence in any capacity, and fans would do well to remember that. But it goes to show that this battle runs much deeper than a couple of songs, at least for a lot of people out there.

Drake's Social Media Posts For Canada Day

Meanwhile, other hip-hop artists are still siding with Kendrick Lamar in the Drake battle, and the most recent example of this is Too $hort (an L.A. native, for the record). "I like the way a lot of people stood up and rode with the homie [Lamar] in this one. Because it seemed like he was supposed to be the underdog," he told Billboard on the 2024 BET Awards red carpet. "I think he held his own pretty good. I think that in this situation… none of us would dispute that this battle was amongst two really good artists."

Also, Too $hort suggested that "gangster Drake" is over, but that he still loves "R&B Drake," as he's been into Drizzy's music ever since "the most beautiful woman in the world" put him onto his Comeback Season mixtape in the late 2000s. "The ladies are good judges of what good music is. They dictate a lot of stuff in the industry, so I say kudos to Drake 'cause I wouldn’t have never knew about your music if it wasn’t for the baddest of the baddies," he remarked.

