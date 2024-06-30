Drake Comparisons Leave Latto Flattered: “The GOAT”

Fans insist they can hear Drake's influence on Latto's new track, "Big Mama."

Last week, Latto finally dropped off her new track "Big Mama" following weeks of teasing. So far, the summer-ready single has listeners impressed. Some have even started to draw comparisons between the Atlanta-born performer and other artists, namely Drake. Fortunately, she appears to have taken this as a huge compliment. Yesterday, she took to social media to respond to one user who shared a snippet of her song, writing "Drake's influence in the culture is UNMATCHED."

"Drake the goat," she replied simply, making it clear that she was nothing short of flattered. While most agree that they can hear at least a bit of Drake on the record, others are also comparing her to 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and more. Regardless, she doesn't appear to mind, and neither do her fans.

Latto Reacts To Fans Hearing Drake's Influence On "Big Mama"

It looks like Latto might have more on the way too, as during her performance at Atlanta's HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash earlier this month, she teased the title of her upcoming album. It's speculated to be called Sugar Honey Iced Tea, though an official title and release date have yet to be revealed. Elsewhere during the performance, she brought out various special guests like 21 Savage, Anycia, Summer Walker, and more. Usher even joined her onstage, and she helped him sing one of his songs due to technical difficulties.

As for Drizzy, he's yet to address the comparisons, though he was recently spotted bowling with friends using the "69 God" nickname given to him by Kendrick Lamar. What do you think of Latto's response to fans claiming they can hear Drake's influence on her new track, "Big Mama"? Do you agree with her or not? Are you looking forward to hearing what she has to offer on her upcoming album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

