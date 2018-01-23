Comparisons
- MusicDomani Harris Compared To J. Cole After Release Of New EP, “Dear Jane”Domani Harris dropped a new EP on Valentine's Day.By Cole Blake
- MusicNas And Hit-Boy's Album Streak Compared To Michael Jordan's Six Rings In New PaintingIs this comparable to MJ's run in the NBA Finals?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLance “Un” Rivera Says Cam’ron Was Traumatized By Biggie ComparisonsLance Rivera recently reflected on the ways he would challenge Cam’ron to be better.By Cole Blake
- MusicFlo Milli Urges Fans To Stop With The Ice Spice ComparisonsFlo Milli is more than happy with her career.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPras Doesn't Want To Be Compared To 6ix9ineThe Fugees rapper wants to make it clear that he's not a rat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against NormaniThe "Surprise" songstress admitted that, although she thinks there's room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani's chest.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicErica Banks Responds To Latest Megan Thee Stallion ComparisonErica Banks fires back at people comparing her artwork for "Do It" to Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" music video. By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray Addresses DeJ Loaf Comparisons, Previews New Song Produced By Chief KeefCoi Leray says she doesn't sound like DeJ Loaf, brushing off comparisons on social media.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reacts To Fat Joe Comparing DaBaby To 2PacBoosie Badazz refuses to compare anyone to 2Pac. By Aron A.
- MusicChlöe Bailey Draws "Baby Beyoncé" Comparisons After Dropping Debut SingleChlöe Bailey has been dubbed a "baby Beyoncé" by many fans following the premiere of her debut solo single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLudacris Says He "Understands" Artistic Comparisons With DaBabyLudacris doesn't seem to mind comparisons with DaBaby. By Joe Abrams
- MusicDaBaby Thinks Ludacris Comparison Is OverplayedDaBaby says the comparisons to Ludacris are "too commonly used." By Aron A.
- SportsCharles Barkley Has Had Enough Of LeBron James-MJ ComparisonsCharles Barkley gave his take on who LeBron James should be compared to.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuka Doncic Reacts To Recent LeBron James ComparisonsLuka has been nothing short of dominant this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Reveals If Bronny James Jr. Can Surpass LeBronHis answer may surprise you.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Asks The Game To "Stop The Subliminals" After Tupac RantTory Lanez wants The Game to say his name.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Asks Everyone To Stop Comparing Him To Offset & TakeoffThe Migos do not want to be pitted against each other.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Brushes Off G Herbo's Michael Jackson ComparisonJuice WRLD was flattered by the comments but chooses to remain neutral.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Reacts To People Saying He Looks Like Orlando BrownTrippie Redd isn't feeling the Orlando Brown comparison.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Compares Photos From "Last Year" & Now To Show Crazy Muscle GainsBobby Biceps is out in full force in Logic's latest photo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Overjoyed After Passing GED Test, Compares It To Buying First ChainKodak Black is still, somehow, tweeting from prison.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Refuels The Michael Jackson ComparisonsYoung Thug loves to hear his name called.By Devin Ch
- MusicFat Joe Says Lil Uzi Vert Is A "Bad Version Of Lil Wayne"Fat Joe speaks on Lil Wayne's influence on the new generation of rappers. By Aron A.