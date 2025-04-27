Trippie Redd Doesn't Understand Why Playboi Carti Fans Keep Comparing Them

Trippie Redd might be dealing with a lot of relationship drama at the moment, but other music fans would rather see him address his bond with Playboi Carti. The two artists blew up at around the same time and have a lot of aesthetic overlap, something fans continue to scrutinize.

Recently, Trippie posted an Instagram Story that led one Twitter user to blast him as an "irrelevant mf" who "wanna be carti so bad." As caught by Kurrco on the social media platform, the Ohio creative responded with a confident tweet.

"I'm 1 they fav rappers fav rapper idk y they compare us like we ain't bruddas that's my dawg lol 14/00," Trippie Redd expressed concerning Playboi Carti. So it seems like they're still cool and they don't mind the comparisons... Or are things more complicated?

Playboi Carti & Trippie Redd Collabs

For those unaware, Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti's "Miss The Rage" was a massive moment for the rage sub-genre, officially cementing it with a massive hit building off years of experimentations. It also created the contemporary template for the trap style, and followed many other link-ups. None of them released officially, but previous collabs, demos, snippets, and leaks are plentiful. There's "They Afraid Of You" and also a scrapped EP from back in the day.

However, many fans question whether or not their relationship is still solid. Playboi Carti allegedly mocked Trippie Redd's album sales by liking a tweet about the latter's commercial performance. Still, Trippie has also praised Carti a lot, and he didn't seem to walk that back with this new response to comparisons. As such, this is all too vague and unknown to make heads or tails of.

Either way, both artists have very distinct paths now, with one maintaining some steady success and the other skyrocketing into superstar status. They also took on very different styles and interpretations of rage as they went on.