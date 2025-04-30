Trippie Redd Claps Back At Kanye West For Claiming To Have Invented Rage Music

Trippie Redd has fired back at Kanye West for claiming to have invented the genre of rage music. Taking to his Instagram Story, Trippie issued a stern correction for the rapper, instead citing himself, XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert as the originators of the sound.

“The inventors of the rage sound is me, X[XXtentacion], [Playboi] Carti and [Lil] Uzi [Vert],” Trippie Redd said, as caught by HipHopDX. “We paved the way, we popularized it. I’m not gon’ let you old ass n****s say you invented something that you ain’t invent. N****s need to take they pills man. You n****s be psychotic, out of they f*cking mind. Your old ass ain’t invent sh*t. That’s exactly why I ain’t pull up on his old ass because he always just wanna put a n***a beneath him and sh*t.“

As for Kanye West's arguement, he claimed that his song, "Blood On The Leaves," is an example of one of the first-ever rage songs. “I invented rage, bro,” Ye said during a recent livestream. “Yeezus is that energy… ‘N****s in Paris’ is the first time n****s was moshing. Look at Black people moshing. That was just some white boy s**t.”

Kanye West's "Cuck" Album

In addition to claiming to have created the rage sound, Kanye West also recently made headlines for suggesting that his current sound is "cuck." "My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave," West wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added: "CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude. Of course I’m punk I’m the most punk n***a living but Punk ain’t Punk enough to describe me. and punk got n****s that dress like Devo with cone heads and sh*t. My sh*t is sex drugs rock n roll money politics homophobia sexual harassment and racism. I’m a walking lawsuit. I read more pornography than I read bible pages. I won’t even read a paragraph unless it’s a story about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out her. If you ain’t talking about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out of her I don’t wanna hear it."