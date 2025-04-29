Kanye West Is Ready To Risk It All To Get His Kids Back In Spiteful Rant Against The Industry

BY Zachary Horvath 1116 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kanye West has a lot of anger built up inside of him and it seems that his kids are the reason why he's been the way he's been lately.

It's hard to make any sort of excuses for Kanye West and his behavior over the last few years. It's honestly gotten worse somehow this year, though. The rants, hateful and racist comments, his Hitler praise, it's all been a lot to digest.

But he's doing his best to make himself look like the victim thanks to a recent rant that's been trending on his favorite platform, X. He's been live streaming as of late and clips have been surfacing from it throughout the afternoon. One in particular saw him go after Pusha T and Playboi Carti (once again).

However, there's another clip that's got a bit more going on. In it, Kanye West absolutely crashes out over the lack of time he's had lately with his four children. Throughout his keyboard onslaughts that began in February, Ye has routinely called out anyone who's got any affiliation with his kids.

Travis Scott, FKA twigs, Kylie Jenner, and of course, Kim Kardashian, have all received Kanye West's wrath. But this time, his anger is really raised a few notches in this two-minute tirade. Overall, it's a little difficult to make out what he's saying as he is wearing his now infamous sheer black mask. Also not helping matters is his titanium grill.

Read More: Vybz Kartel Prison Studio: How He Recorded "Fever" Behind Bars

Kanye West Kim Kardashian Custody Battle

But essentially, Kanye West goes off on the "white people" and "the Jews" for propping up "false idols" like Jay-Z and Virgil Abloh. He believes he's the true leader. However, he can't be that because he can't see North West, Chicago, Pslam, and Saint West.

Ye also adds that this is why he's always "spazzing out" and he feels he's got "no legacy" without his kids. You can hear it in his quivering voice that he's ready to go to war for them. He thanks DJ Akademiks once again for giving him that "battery in my back" to fight for his right to be a parent.

Elsewhere in the video, he appears to say amid all of this that he's gay. However, some users in the comment section of the repost believe he's saying "I'm Ye" instead. We will see if what Kanye decides to do though as Kim Kardashian, who is the mother to all four children, has tossed around the idea of stripping joint legal custody away from him.

Read More: Duke Dennis: Everything You Need To Know

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Relationships Kanye West Says DJ Akademiks Touched His Soul By Rebuking The Kardashians 1.5K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Music Kanye West Cruelly Responds To Iggy Azalea's Plea To Leave Her Son Out Of The Playboi Carti Drama 4.9K
kanye west Music Cassie Joins Playboi Carti In Telling Kanye West To "STFU" After His Diddy Extortion Claims 1282
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 4.0K