Kanye West Is Ready To Risk It All To Get His Kids Back In Spiteful Rant Against The Industry

It's hard to make any sort of excuses for Kanye West and his behavior over the last few years. It's honestly gotten worse somehow this year, though. The rants, hateful and racist comments, his Hitler praise, it's all been a lot to digest.

But he's doing his best to make himself look like the victim thanks to a recent rant that's been trending on his favorite platform, X. He's been live streaming as of late and clips have been surfacing from it throughout the afternoon. One in particular saw him go after Pusha T and Playboi Carti (once again).

However, there's another clip that's got a bit more going on. In it, Kanye West absolutely crashes out over the lack of time he's had lately with his four children. Throughout his keyboard onslaughts that began in February, Ye has routinely called out anyone who's got any affiliation with his kids.

Travis Scott, FKA twigs, Kylie Jenner, and of course, Kim Kardashian, have all received Kanye West's wrath. But this time, his anger is really raised a few notches in this two-minute tirade. Overall, it's a little difficult to make out what he's saying as he is wearing his now infamous sheer black mask. Also not helping matters is his titanium grill.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian Custody Battle

But essentially, Kanye West goes off on the "white people" and "the Jews" for propping up "false idols" like Jay-Z and Virgil Abloh. He believes he's the true leader. However, he can't be that because he can't see North West, Chicago, Pslam, and Saint West.

Ye also adds that this is why he's always "spazzing out" and he feels he's got "no legacy" without his kids. You can hear it in his quivering voice that he's ready to go to war for them. He thanks DJ Akademiks once again for giving him that "battery in my back" to fight for his right to be a parent.