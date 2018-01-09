child custody
- GramYung Bleu Accused Of Keeping Son From BM: ReportThe woman took to social media to call him out, calling his behavior "clown sh*t."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsPierre "Pee" Thomas Refutes Claim He Taunted Lira Galore During Court HearingThe latest development in Thomas and Galore's ugly legal battle. By Noah C
- RelationshipsMel B's Ex Wants Full Custody Of Their Daughter, Claims Mel Abandoned HerMel B.'s ex-husband. Stephen Belafonte, is requesting full custody of their daughter, Madison, claiming that Mel has been absent from her life in recent years.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Killing Her Career Amidst Custody BattleBlac Chyna claims Rob Kardashian is tryna stop her from getting to the bag. By Dominiq R.
- AnticsKevin McCall Ridicules Ex Eva Marcille After Custody Case Is Dismissed: ReportThe rude jokes continue.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJoseline Hernandez Facing Jail For Not Letting Stevie J See Their DaughterJoseline Hernandez will not go down without a fight.By Aida C.
- MusicDame Dash Denied More Custody With DaughterDash and his ex-wife Rachel Roy have been at odds in court.By Erika Marie
- MusicDame Dash Wants To Amend Child Custody, Accuses Ex-Wife Of Drinking Too Much: ReportDash says his wife was intoxicated and almost drove off with their daughter.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentGloria Govan Completes Anger Management & Asks Court For More Time With Kids: ReportThe child custody agreement with Matt Barnes was amended following her arrest.By Erika Marie
- MusicChance The Rapper & His Fiancée Head Back To Court Over Child CustodyTheir arrangement is no longer suitable.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Prepared To Fight Rob Kardashian For Custody Of Daughter Dream: ReportThe update in custody over Dream stems from Blac Chyna's stroller-swinging incident.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas & Kelis Settle Their Child Custody Dispute, Reach New AgreementNas and Kelis are done with this child custody battle. By Matt F