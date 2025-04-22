Ex-Fiancée Of Post Malone Seeks Primary Custody Of Their Child

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Post Malone is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Post Malone has also filled court documents about this custody battle; however, the contents are sealed as far as we know.

Post Malone may not be having too much time with his 2-year-old daughter. Per XXL, the rapper turned country singer/songwriter's ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, is seeking primary physical custody. TMZ was the first to report this story, detailing their findings on the matter on April 18. Park filed her request in a Los Angeles court, just for context.

However, the Syracuse, New York-born talent is not going to be totally denied access to her only child. Ms. Park did sign off on granting Post Malone visitation rights and overall legal custody. At the time of writing, the hitmaker has yet to comment on the situation.

The only thing we do know on the singer's side is that he did file court documents in Utah prior to the 18th. What the contents of the papers still remain a mystery, though. Hopefully, more details arise from his camp sooner than later.

Post Malone Tour
67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson - Show
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Austin Post and "Jamie" Park first began being linked to one another back in 2020 when they were spotted at an airport. May 2022 is when the couple announced that they were expecting. Fast foward to 2024 and that's when Post and Park decided to end things per several reports.

Now, he's dating someone new as of recently and her name is Christy Lee. They have been seen dining in restaurants and even vacationing in Rome. How they met remains unknown, but they have seemed to be pretty happy with each other.

Elsewhere, Post is getting ready to kick off his Big A*s Stadium Tour with special guests Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. It will start on April 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah and end on July 1 in San Francisco. The 29-year-old also just headlined Coachella this year, performing on the 13th and 20th, respectively.

