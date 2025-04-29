Kanye West Says DJ Akademiks Touched His Soul By Rebuking The Kardashians

Kanye West shared some major praise for DJ Akademiks on social media, Monday night. Reacting to a clip of the livestreamer rebuking the Kardashians, West wrote: "Yoooooooooooooooooooooo. This touches my soul." Ak called out Kim Kardashian for allegedly keeping West from seeing their children.

West also reposted a response to Akademiks from 88-Keys, who wrote: "Ye is their father. Literally ½ of the children’s genetic make up so it’s only fair he gets no less than 50% custody & parental rights in the decisions to all things involving North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm."

As for Ak's rant, he said: "Kim K and motherf***ing Kris Jenner, I rebuke y'all in the name of Jesus. Allow my man Kanye West, now known as Ye, to raise his Black children. Y'all white heathens should not be allowed to control a Black man's child and involve them in all type of demonic debauchery to corrupt innocent souls. […] He should be able to raise his kids as a father and as a good, positive influence on the Black community and a strong Black man."

"We're not going to tolerate this," Akademiks further said. "This ain't gon' go down like how y'all did Tyrese. We're rocking with Ye and we won't stop until he gets to raise his kids. And I don't care if it means custody, whatever. But he should be allowed to make decisions about his children. That's a fact. We got to stop taking men out of the household. We got to stop stripping their rights away, and we got to stop ostracizing them like, basically, they're the worst thing to happen to the offspring that they got. Ye, we stand if you, and I'm going to speak up if nobody else will."

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children in total: North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm. They were married from 2024-2022. In recent weeks, West has spoken about his frustrations with their co-parenting dynamic on many occasions.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, he admitted he never intended to have children with Kardashian. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West claimed. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.”