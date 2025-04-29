Kanye West Says DJ Akademiks Touched His Soul By Rebuking The Kardashians

BY Cole Blake 774 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been ranting about his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian on social media for a number of weeks.

Kanye West shared some major praise for DJ Akademiks on social media, Monday night. Reacting to a clip of the livestreamer rebuking the Kardashians, West wrote: "Yoooooooooooooooooooooo. This touches my soul." Ak called out Kim Kardashian for allegedly keeping West from seeing their children.

West also reposted a response to Akademiks from 88-Keys, who wrote: "Ye is their father. Literally ½ of the children’s genetic make up so it’s only fair he gets no less than 50% custody & parental rights in the decisions to all things involving North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm."

As for Ak's rant, he said: "Kim K and motherf***ing Kris Jenner, I rebuke y'all in the name of Jesus. Allow my man Kanye West, now known as Ye, to raise his Black children. Y'all white heathens should not be allowed to control a Black man's child and involve them in all type of demonic debauchery to corrupt innocent souls. […] He should be able to raise his kids as a father and as a good, positive influence on the Black community and a strong Black man."

"We're not going to tolerate this," Akademiks further said. "This ain't gon' go down like how y'all did Tyrese. We're rocking with Ye and we won't stop until he gets to raise his kids. And I don't care if it means custody, whatever. But he should be allowed to make decisions about his children. That's a fact. We got to stop taking men out of the household. We got to stop stripping their rights away, and we got to stop ostracizing them like, basically, they're the worst thing to happen to the offspring that they got. Ye, we stand if you, and I'm going to speak up if nobody else will."

Read More: Kanye West’s Interview With DJ Akademiks Is His Clearest Attempt To Sink Hip-Hop To His Level

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children in total: North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm. They were married from 2024-2022. In recent weeks, West has spoken about his frustrations with their co-parenting dynamic on many occasions.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, he admitted he never intended to have children with Kardashian. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West claimed. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Kardashians Kanye West Kids Hip Hop News Pop Culture DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids 2.6K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West's Claim About Having Not Seen Saint All Year Gets A Firm Rebuke 2.6K
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Music Kanye West Claps Back After Fan Calls Him A “White Edgelord” 3.2K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Shows Love To Kodak Black & Adin Ross For Praising His "WW3" Single 1397