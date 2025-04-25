DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids

The media personality, to little surprise, is in full support of the Yeezy mogul amid this narrative and many others. He recently took to his livestream to rant about the Kardashians and demand a better arrangement with Kanye.

"Kim K and motherf***ing Kris Jenner, I rebuke y'all in the name of Jesus," DJ Akademiks ranted about the Kardashians. "Allow my man Kanye West, now known as Ye, to raise his Black children. Y'all white heathens should not be allowed to control a Black man's child and involve them in all type of demonic debauchery to corrupt innocent souls. [...] He should be able to raise his kids as a father and as a good, positive influence on the Black community and a strong Black man."

"We're not going to tolerate this," Akademiks continued about Kanye West. "This ain't gon' go down like how y'all did Tyrese. We're rocking with Ye and we won't stop until he gets to raise his kids. And I don't care if it means custody, whatever. But he should be allowed to make decisions about his children. That's a fact. We got to stop taking men out of the household. We got to stop stripping their rights away, and we got to stop ostracizing them like, basically, they're the worst thing to happen to the offspring that they got. Ye, we stand if you, and I'm going to speak up if nobody else will."

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

Elsewhere, Kanye West is ripping into former collaborators, such as his vocal disdain for Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar. But some other beefs are on his schedule for a hatchet burial, such as a recent call with previous Toronto opponent Top5 and his pledge to never diss Drake again.

As for the situation with the Kardashians, it's a very personal and fragile debacle. All we can hope for is that whatever solution they reach, it's in the best interest of the children and a supportive family unit.