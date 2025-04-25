DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids

DJ Akademiks Kardashians Kanye West Kids Hip Hop News
Apr 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Actor Corey Gamble, media personality Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West has previously blasted the Kardashians as alleged sex traffickers and told DJ Akademiks about his struggles to raise his kids.

DJ Akademiks' controversial interview with none other than Kanye West ruffled a lot of feathers. At some points, Ye spoke on his alleged family struggles and how his ex wife Kim Kardashian's family is allegedly separating his children from him.

The media personality, to little surprise, is in full support of the Yeezy mogul amid this narrative and many others. He recently took to his livestream to rant about the Kardashians and demand a better arrangement with Kanye.

"Kim K and motherf***ing Kris Jenner, I rebuke y'all in the name of Jesus," DJ Akademiks ranted about the Kardashians. "Allow my man Kanye West, now known as Ye, to raise his Black children. Y'all white heathens should not be allowed to control a Black man's child and involve them in all type of demonic debauchery to corrupt innocent souls. [...] He should be able to raise his kids as a father and as a good, positive influence on the Black community and a strong Black man."

"We're not going to tolerate this," Akademiks continued about Kanye West. "This ain't gon' go down like how y'all did Tyrese. We're rocking with Ye and we won't stop until he gets to raise his kids. And I don't care if it means custody, whatever. But he should be allowed to make decisions about his children. That's a fact. We got to stop taking men out of the household. We got to stop stripping their rights away, and we got to stop ostracizing them like, basically, they're the worst thing to happen to the offspring that they got. Ye, we stand if you, and I'm going to speak up if nobody else will."

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Pays Kim Kardashian The Highest Monthly Child Support In U.S. History

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

Elsewhere, Kanye West is ripping into former collaborators, such as his vocal disdain for Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar. But some other beefs are on his schedule for a hatchet burial, such as a recent call with previous Toronto opponent Top5 and his pledge to never diss Drake again.

As for the situation with the Kardashians, it's a very personal and fragile debacle. All we can hope for is that whatever solution they reach, it's in the best interest of the children and a supportive family unit.

Read More: Kanye West Wonders If Shocking Cousin Revelation Was A Mistake

