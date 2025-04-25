Kanye West Shockingly Hops On A Call With Top5 After Flipping The Script On Drake

Kanye West has beef with pretty much every artist in the game... Until he doesn't. In his latest temporary hatchet burial, as caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter, he hopped on a FaceTime call with none other than Toronto rapper Top5.

"WW3 on the way @ye," Top captioned an Instagram Story post which included a screenshot of the alleged call. It seems like he didn't catch wind of Kanye West's new album's name change...

Anyways, we say "alleged" because the Canadian MC is a bit of a troll sometimes, too. However, this shouldn't be all that surprising. After all, Kanye recently proclaimed he will never diss Drake again because of his UMG defamation lawsuit over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us."

"This is the biggest victory in music history, right here," Kanye West said of Drake. "I'm never finna call Drake out of his name. I'm Team Drake, 100%. And Team Kendrick, and Team All of Us... Kendrick needs to be going at UMG at this point."

Why Did Top5 Diss Kanye West?

For those unaware, Kanye West and Top5 had beef that possibly stemmed mostly from Ye's issues with the 6ix God in the past, which now are in a different place from the Yeezy mogul's perspective. Maybe the Toronto lyricist just wanted to collaborate and felt disrespected by the silence.

Nevertheless, Kanye even extended this beef to The Game when the Compton spitter reached out to Top to clear the air. Apparently, the Chicago artist saw this as a betrayal, and Game popped off accordingly on Twitter when Ye dissed him.

"F#CK you & yo maybachs little [ninja emoji]..." The Game ranted at Kanye West. "I'll be back in LA in a week, come get em yo self!!!! I ain't never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain't have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the 'you ain't never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja emoji] outta everybody. Got my number but won't call like a man & address a situation you asked me to fix. P***y!!!!!!! Nobody on earth weirder than these industry [ninja emoji]'s."