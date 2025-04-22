Kanye West Reveals Dave Blunts Wrote The Entirety Of His New Album, “Cuck”

Dave Blunts says he wrote the entirety of Kanye West’s new album, Cuck. Blunts explained his process for making the album while playing a snippet for fans on social media. He also clarified that the project won’t be antisemitic.

"Everyone seems to think WW3 is an antisemitic album, but it's not," Blunts said, as noted by Hip-Hop Lately. " It's about one man going between hurt, betrayal and pain and he's putting that sh*t down. I know it's not antisemitic album because I wrote that sh*t, me. Every song on that album ... I can't wait for you all to hear that sh*t. I know my label is going to be mad as hell because I told you I wrote that sh*t, but, whatever."

When XXL shared Blunts’ video on X (formerly Twitter), West weighed in to confirm the collaboration. “This is true,” he wrote. “We would talk for hours. Then he’d write three songs in a day.”

Kanye West's "Cousins" Single

West previously planned to title his new album, WW3, but he confirmed he was changing the name to Cuck, earlier this week. Additionally, he put out a bizarre new single titled, “Cousins.” On the bombshell track, West admits to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was younger.

While sharing it on social media, he wrote: “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”