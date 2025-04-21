Kanye West Bizarrely Changes His Album Title To "Cuck"

Kanye West has already confirmed that he'll be working with Dave Blunts on several songs off of the upcoming project.

Kanye West is switching the title of his next album from WW3 to Cuck. He announced the move in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning. He didn't provide an explanation. "I changed my album name to CUCK," West wrote.

Fans in the replies were left confused by the name change. "Something broke him and we should be asking the basic questions to find out what it was. Not piling on," one user wrote as others made jokes. Another wrote: "You are washed man it's embarrassing."

While West didn't provide further context on the name, he did previously described his genre of music as "cuck." In a pair of posts from earlier this month, he wrote: "My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave."

Kanye West further explained: "CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude. Of course I’m punk I’m the most punk n***a living but Punk ain’t Punk enough to describe me. and punk got n****s that dress like Devo with cone heads and sh*t. My sh*t is sex drugs rock n roll money politics homophobia sexual harassment and racism. I’m a walking lawsuit. I read more pornography than I read bible pages. I won’t even read a paragraph unless it’s a story about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out her. If you ain’t talking about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out of her I don’t wanna hear it."

When Is Kanye West's New Album Dropping?

Outside of the title of his next album, Kanye West has revealed several other pieces of information as well. He's confirmed that he'll be collaborating with Dave Blunts on several tracks and also shared the cover artwork. It depicts two people wearing red and white Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfits.

West still hasn't confirmed a release date for the project. He put out his last effort, Bully, by surprise, earlier this year. He had originally intended to wait until June to do so.

