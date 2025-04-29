Adam22 Adds Fuel To Wild "Cuck" Rumors About Kanye West

Adam22 says that he heard Kanye West once allegedly reached out to Sky Bri in an attempt to get in contact with a male sex worker by the name of "Dredd." Bri allegedly told Adam that West was hoping Dredd would hook up with his wife, Bianca Censori, while he watched.

The No Jumper host explained the situation during an appearance on VladTV, earlier this week. When asked about the story, Adam22 said: "There's a dude named Dredd whose widely known as having the biggest penis right now... I know she [Sky Bri] signed an NDA at one point and was gonna go hang out with Kanye and then they never ended up doing it. That was one of his requests."

Ski Bri first made headlines for mentioning West during an appearance on the Pillow Talk Podcast, last year. She alleged that the controversial rapper messaged her and requested videos of her “getting f*cked by the biggest d*ck you’ve ever taken.” She also claimed that he and his wife are into the "craziest, kinkiest sh*t."

Kanye West's New Album

The rumors come after Kanye West changed the title of his upcoming album from WW3 to Cuck. While he didn't provide an explanation for the move, he did previously described his style of music as "cuck" in a rant on X (formerly Twitter).