Adam22 Adds Fuel To Wild "Cuck" Rumors About Kanye West

Adam22 says that he heard Kanye West once allegedly reached out to Sky Bri in an attempt to get in contact with a male sex worker by the name of "Dredd." Bri allegedly told Adam that West was hoping Dredd would hook up with his wife, Bianca Censori, while he watched.
The No Jumper host explained the situation during an appearance on VladTV, earlier this week. When asked about the story, Adam22 said: "There's a dude named Dredd whose widely known as having the biggest penis right now... I know she [Sky Bri] signed an NDA at one point and was gonna go hang out with Kanye and then they never ended up doing it. That was one of his requests."
Ski Bri first made headlines for mentioning West during an appearance on the Pillow Talk Podcast, last year. She alleged that the controversial rapper messaged her and requested videos of her “getting f*cked by the biggest d*ck you’ve ever taken.” She also claimed that he and his wife are into the "craziest, kinkiest sh*t."
Kanye West's New Album
The rumors come after Kanye West changed the title of his upcoming album from WW3 to Cuck. While he didn't provide an explanation for the move, he did previously described his style of music as "cuck" in a rant on X (formerly Twitter).
"My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave," West wrote, earlier this month. He added: "CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude. Of course I’m punk I’m the most punk n***a living but Punk ain’t Punk enough to describe me. and punk got n****s that dress like Devo with cone heads and sh*t. My sh*t is sex drugs rock n roll money politics homophobia sexual harassment and racism. I’m a walking lawsuit. I read more pornography than I read bible pages. I won’t even read a paragraph unless it’s a story about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out her. If you ain’t talking about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out of her I don’t wanna hear it."