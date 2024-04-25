Adult Actress Sky Bri Claims Kanye West Called Her

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Given Kanye West's recent announcement about his adult entertainment ventures, we wonder whether he'll respond to this claim.

The world of Kanye West just got a whole lot more lewd this week with his announcement of "Yeezy p*rn," which folks reacted to about as disgustedly as you would expect. Moreover, it's unclear what this even is and what he means to do with it, but according to one adult film star, he's allegedly asking around for advice... or at least, we hope it's advice. Furthermore, adult actress Sky Bri recently claimed during what seems to be a livestream that Ye actually called her, and that she doesn't know how he got her number. In the clip below, she doesn't clarify whether this accusation has anything to do with his supposed adult entertainment venture or if it was just a casual call for whatever reason.

Regardless, it seems like Kanye West knows that he did a little too much to ruffle folks' feathers this time around, as if blatant antisemitism and right-wing ties weren't enough for blind die-hards. He deactivated his social media accounts after this announcement, and its unserious nature puts into question whether this is a legit announcement or not. Whether Ye just removed his accounts to not be bothered by the backlash, to drum up more conversation, or to just troll folks with this being his last "move" before closing up shop is a mystery. One thing's for sure, though: if VULTURES 2 or 3 ever come out, then he will definitely return, and whether this announcement was legit or not, it probably will never happen.

Sky Bri Claims Kanye West Called Her

Another reason as to why Kanye West is getting such flack for his lewd leanings involves his recent interview on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast. When LaBoy asked (for some reason) who else he would consider for a threesome with his wife Bianca Censori, he gave a pretty wild answer: Michelle Obama. "Got to f**k the President's wife," he remarked amid bouts of laughter. Maybe we all should've seen this announcement coming...

Meanwhile, Ye stands accused of assaulting a man for allegedly sexually assaulting Censori, so there's actually a lot to talk about these days when it comes to his perspective on intimacy. Perhaps these connections are just reaching, but they are curious nonetheless. Either way, let us know what you think about all this down in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, check back in with HNHH.

