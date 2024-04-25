Kanye West Officially Announces "Yeezy P*rn," Adam22 Thinks Bianca Censori Shouldn't Get Involved

It's no secret that Kanye West is a man of many endeavors, and recently, reports surfaced claiming he'll be adding yet another to the list. According to TMZ, Ye plans to open a brand new "Yeezy porn" studio as early as this summer. He's teaming up with Stormy Daniels' ex Mike Moz for the unexpected venture. Ye shared the news officially on his YouTube channel today, alongside a brief message.

While Ye appears to be on his way to breaking new ground, not all of his fans are thrilled about it. Amid the reports, he's received a great deal of backlash online. Religious supporters, and those who recall him admitting to having a porn addiction, continue to criticize him for the bold move. According to Adam22, however, he could have a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

Kanye West Says Adult Content Is On The Way

During a recent interview with TMZ, the No Jumper host weighed in on the reports of Ye's new venture. He also offered the mogul some words of advice. "The main thing that I think that Kanye could bring to the porn world, aside from just more eyeballs, would just be him sort of adding to the aesthetic component," he explained.

"Cuz if you look at the brands that have come out over the years that have really kind of changed things in terms of porn, I think just like creating new imagery and like changing up the visuals. Cuz porn does tend to get kind of stale," he also added.

Read More: Adam22 Takes To Starlets And Antagonizes Joe Budden By Having Them Play Lil B's Infamous "T-Shirts & Buddens" Diss

Adam22 On Yeezy P*rn

Adam22 then went on to answer the question of whether or not he thinks Ye himself, or his wife Bianca Censori, will ever get in front of the camera. He says it's unlikely. Adam suspects that the Chicago MC probably doesn't want to deal with all of the drama that can be involved. What do you think of Adam22 weighing in on "Yeezy porn" reports? Do you agree that he could have a major impact on the industry? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Adam22 Claps Back At Joe Budden Podcast Co-Host For Calling His Opinion "Irrelevant"

[Via]