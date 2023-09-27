Adam 22 Claims He Saw Drake’s Nudes: “The Man’s Got A Missile On Him”

During a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, Adam 22 claimed that a female friend gave him an inside look at her relationship Drake. According to the internet personality, the friend showed him various never-before-seen photos of the Canadian hitmaker, including his nudes. The friend allegedly flipped through a series of selfies she had with the artist in order to prove that the nudes were real. Though Adam 22 doubted the authenticity of the images at first, he claims some Instagram DMs between his friend and Drake are what really sold him.

"Somehow this just randomly came up and she's just showing me," he explained. "I'm just like, 'what the f*ck.'" Though Adam 22 surely saw more of the performer than he had bargained for, he had nothing but flattering things to say about Drake. "I'm sure you're wondering right now, like 'Adam was it big was it small?'" he said. "The man's got a missile on him. Like, a baby arm, if you will."

Adam 22 Compliments Drake's Nudes

It's clear that Adam 22 seeing Drake's nudes without permission is a major violation of privacy. With that being said, he's now been hit with a fair bit of criticism from viewers in his comments section. Some are claiming that the host has simply "gone too far" by commenting on the images. Others suspect that this is all part of the rollout of Drake's new album, For All The Dogs.

For All The Dogs is set for release on October 6 of this year, and fans are more eager than ever to hear his latest offering. He made a splash with his new single "Slime You Out" alongside SZA recently, with the mellow single debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. What do you think about Adam 22's recent claims about Drake? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

