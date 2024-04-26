Kanye West & 4batz Hit The Studio Despite Latter's Deal With Drake's OVO Sound

Kanye West has certainly kept himself busy as of late. Earlier this week, for example, he announced his new adult entertainment endeavor which he's dubbed "Yeezy P*rn." He also hopped on a remix of Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That," originally featuring Kendrick Lamar. Unsurprisingly, he threw jabs at both Drake and J. Cole on the track.

The remix, originally leaked by Adam22, was later heard during Kanye West's appearance on Justin Laboy's The Download. He also shared his bold take on the whole Drake versus everyone debacle, appearing pretty thrilled about it personally. “Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake," he said, claiming the recent shots at Drizzy have left people feeling "energized."

Now, Ye has been spotted in the studio with one of his favorite young artists, 4batz. In a new clip shared online today, they're seen vibing to some music together. While it seems innocent enough, the clip has managed to garner some spirited reactions from commenters. Many point out that it was just last month when 4batz inked a deal with Drake's label, OVO Sound. The deal in question is only for one EP, but regardless, it's left fans wondering where exactly his loyalty lies. Either way, many are looking forward to hear whatever it was they were cooking up during the studio session.

This isn't the first time Ye's worked alongside 4batz, however. Last month, a snippet of Ye's verse on a remix of "act iii" surfaced online, and got mixed reactions. What do you think of Kanye West and 4batz hitting the studio together? Are you surprised, considering Ye just dissed Drake on his "Like That" remix and 4batz signed a deal with OVO Sound last month? Are you looking forward to hearing whatever they're cooking up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

