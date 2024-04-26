Kanye West & 4batz Hit The Studio Despite Latter's Deal With Drake's OVO Sound

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fans can't wait to hear what they're working on.

Kanye West has certainly kept himself busy as of late. Earlier this week, for example, he announced his new adult entertainment endeavor which he's dubbed "Yeezy P*rn." He also hopped on a remix of Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That," originally featuring Kendrick Lamar. Unsurprisingly, he threw jabs at both Drake and J. Cole on the track.

The remix, originally leaked by Adam22, was later heard during Kanye West's appearance on Justin Laboy's The Download. He also shared his bold take on the whole Drake versus everyone debacle, appearing pretty thrilled about it personally. “Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake," he said, claiming the recent shots at Drizzy have left people feeling "energized."

Now, Ye has been spotted in the studio with one of his favorite young artists, 4batz. In a new clip shared online today, they're seen vibing to some music together. While it seems innocent enough, the clip has managed to garner some spirited reactions from commenters. Many point out that it was just last month when 4batz inked a deal with Drake's label, OVO Sound. The deal in question is only for one EP, but regardless, it's left fans wondering where exactly his loyalty lies. Either way, many are looking forward to hear whatever it was they were cooking up during the studio session.

This isn't the first time Ye's worked alongside 4batz, however. Last month, a snippet of Ye's verse on a remix of "act iii" surfaced online, and got mixed reactions. What do you think of Kanye West and 4batz hitting the studio together? Are you surprised, considering Ye just dissed Drake on his "Like That" remix and 4batz signed a deal with OVO Sound last month? Are you looking forward to hearing whatever they're cooking up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
