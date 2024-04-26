Julia Fox Reveals Why Kanye West Fling Left A "Sour" Taste In Her Mouth

BYCaroline Fisher
Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that," Julia Fox says.

Julia Fox is known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems, being a fashion icon, and authoring a New York Times best-selling memoir. She even recently unveiled her debut single "Down The Drain," trying her hand at yet another endeavor. Oftentimes, however, the Renaissance woman's short-lived fling with Kanye West overshadows it all.

During a recent interview with InStyle, Fox reflected on the whirlwind romance, revealing that it's put her off from dating anybody else in the industry. "I mean, I think we all know what it is," she said when asked what public opinion about herself she just can't shake. "Dating that man for a month—one month. And that's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that."

Julia Fox Wants To Break The Mold

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry," Fox continued. "They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years. I'm good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I'll even be taken seriously."

What do you think of Julia Fox claiming that her short-lived relationship with Kanye West left a "sour" taste in her mouth? What about her claim that women in the industry's relationships often inadvertently become their identities? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

