Julia Fox Turns Heads With Nude Bodysuit At Mugler Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is someone who has certainly become a staple of pop culture over these last few years. Overall, a lot of her fame started thanks to her appearance in the movie Uncut Gems. Her performance as Adam Sandler's side chick turned out to be a huge hit with fans. Moreover, her style and her demeanor in the movie had many falling in love. Since that time, Fox has been able to capitalize on this fame. She has been working hard on broadening her media empire, and she has been making all of the right moves.

For instance, she dated Kanye West for a very brief period. During this time, the artist was dressing her and putting her in unique outfits. In many ways, it was a precursor to what we are seeing with Bianca Censori. Following this foray into the fashion world, Fox found herself being invited to every show you could imagine. With Paris Fashion Week going on right now, it was only a matter of time before we saw Fox out and about in France. Well, this weekend, she was at the Mugler show, turning heads.

Julia Fox For Mugler

Italian-US actress and model Julia Fox poses ahead of the presentation of creations by Mugler for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

As you can see in the image above, Fox can be seen wearing an incredible nude body suit with some unique alterations. There are some feathers attached to the body suit, and she even has some face paint to put it all together. The look makes Fox appear like some sort of elegant bird. It is a cool look that we're sure the fashion heads will appreciate.

