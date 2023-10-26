Julia Fox Has A Very NSFW Suggestion For Pete Davidson

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Julia Fox brought up the internet's favorite topic - Pete Davidson. The model and former Kanye fling suggested that the tabloids' favorite comedian should hire a particular kind of sex worker. “I think he probably needs to see a dominatrix. I could see him really liking the deprecation, like, ‘you’re a little b-tch,’ things like that. I could see him getting off to that. Just a hunch," Fox suggested. Fox and Davidson once posed together in a Barbie-themed shoot for Paper. However, she didn't offer anything else on why she thought the experience would be beneficial for Davidson.

The interview was in service of promoting her new memoir, which is out later this year. Elsewhere, Fox has also spoken on the chapters of the book that address her time with Kanye. “I had my son, and then he want to talk on the phone a lot, and I’d have to change diapers. I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. Ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies," Fox told Drew Barrymore.

Pete Davidson Tackles His Media Reputation In SNL Skit

The comments from Fox could not have come at a better time. Davidson recently took aim at his reputation in the public eye while hosting SNL earlier this month. In skit called I'm Just Pete, Davidson sang a parody of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, with lyrics tailored around Davidson's chaotic life. The pitch-perfect song includes pointed lyrics such as "I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy" and "Anywhere else I'd be a 3. But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy cuz it's an ugly industry".

The skit also references plenty of Davidson-adjacent stories. "People online still call me Skete cuz of a guy whose name I can't say legally," Davidson sings in reference to Kanye West. Furthermore, there are numerous references to Davidson's dating life, with a fake magazine filled with stories such as Davidson dating Flo from Progressive and Lois Griffin. Finally, the skit ends with Davidson driving off with Barbie, only to immediately crash into a house.

