Pete Davidson Reveals Selling VHS Tapes Is His New Side Hustle

Now that the writer's strike is over, late-night television is back in business. That's good for Pete Davidson, who has been a regular on the late-night circuit since his time on Saturday Night Live. He's actually returning to the show this weekend as host of the first new episode since the show returned. Ice Spice is also coming along for the ride and serving as musical guest. It's good timing for Spice who has a brand new song with Rema coming out this weekend.

Recently on a new episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Davidson appeared as a guest. While there he explained his idea for how to get rich, and it involves reselling VHS tapes. “Listen to this, guys. So in 2026, it’ll be 20 years since the last VHS was made, right? So 20 years go by… that’s enough time for people to be like, ‘Oh, that was cool, remember?’ Like vinyl," he explains. He mentioned that he's purchased between 3,000 and 5,000 VHS tapes which has the audience cracking up. But it seems to have paid off for him. “So, as of a month ago, sealed VHSes are now going for like 20 to 30 grand a pop. Rocky just sold for like $27,000. Yeah, it’s my GameStop! Like, dude, I own all of them. Dude, no one believed in me.” Check out the full interview below.

Pete Davidson's VHS Collecting Pays Off

Last month, Pete Davidson was subject to even more dating rumors in what seems like an endless series of relationships. This time the rumors center around Madelyn Cline who is best known for acting in the Netflix show Outer Banks. Previously Davidson had been dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Pete Davidson has also been in a strange feud with PETA since he bought a dog earlier this year. The beef spiraled into a heated voicemail Davidson left the group and a Halloween costume themed around the comedian. What do you think of Pete Davidson's new interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon? Let us know in the comment section below.

