Pete Davidson Has Another Car Crash After Stand-Up Comedy Show

Just a few months after he received reckless driving charges for a car crash, it seems like Pete Davidson had another road accident. Of course, that doesn't automatically mean it was under the same circumstances, or that this isn't something that could happen to pretty much anyone. Still, previous context does slightly inform this incident, and if nothing else, it's an interesting thread to follow. Moreover, Page Six reported that the comedian left his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 30). Specifically, it was apparently after an afterparty, as he left at around 10pm in a busted-up SUV.

However, it's unclear whether the Saturday Night Live affiliate was the one who crashed it, or if it was someone else from his team. From what photos of the report indicate, it seems like Pete Davidson was the one who drove the car out of the parking garage. Not only that, but sources reportedly told the publication that passerby screamed when they heard the accident, and saw him emerge from the vehicle. The "King Of Staten Island" was with four other people in the car when he drove out, and he apparently hit the vehicle's side while exiting according to an eyewitness. As such, this is all based on alleged testimonies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: Actor Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In addition, apparently he held a cigarette of some kind with his hands on the wheel, seen in Page Six's pictures. At the very least this accident wasn't as serious as the one back in March, where the car crash happened against a Beverly Hills home with now ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. Pete Davidson received orders to do 50 hours of community service as repentance, and seemingly dodged a criminal offense on his record. This time around, it was a much more harmless and fortunately less scary incident.

Meanwhile, this compounds with growing concern for the 29-year-old's mental health following his stint in rehab. There's clearly a lot going on in his life, and all the paparazzi flashes and love life gossip can't help. Regardless, we hope that everything's picking up, and that no further accidents hamper a good time. For more news and updates on Pete Davidson, keep checking in with HNHH.

