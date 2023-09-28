Pete Davidson Not Taking Mental Health Recovery Seriously, Sources Say

A source has claimed that Pete Davidson is headed down a dangerous path. "His buddies, these friends he has around him, they are enabling him, and they aren’t being honest with him. He came out of rehab and he immediately started talking about how he had taken ketamine to treat his depression and these people who are always around him didn’t think that was a big deal," the source told The Jasmine Brand. Furthermore, the source also noted “Here is the thing, I don’t think he is mature enough to face reality and face the music. If he doesn’t start taking his issues seriously, he could wind up killing himself from drugs."

Of course, anonymous sources speaking to gossip outlets should always be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, Ketamine has been found to help alleviate depressive symptoms and a variant was recently approved for FDA testing on the matter. However, if this source is being truthful, there could be a cause for concern about Davidson.

Read More: Pete Davidson Fires Back At Fan Who Accused Him Of Being Racist

Davidson Reportedly Dating Again

Meanwhile, there are new reports on Davidson's love life. Numerous sources have told PEOPLE that Pete Davidson and Madison Cline are dating. First reported by Us Weekly, the relationship comes about a month after Davidson broke up with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," a source told the outlet.

Furthermore, Cline is best known for her work on the Netflix drama, Outer Banks. She plays Sarah Cameron, the daughter of a rich developer who chooses to hang out on the lower-class side of the show's setting, North Carolina's Outer Banks. It's unclear how she and Davidson met. Her last confirmed partners were DJ Zack Bia and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.

Read More: PETA Unveils Pete Davidson Halloween Costume

[via]