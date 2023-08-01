Pete Davidson Back Doing Shows After Personal Struggles

It has been a tough journey for comedy megastar Pete Davidson as of late. From mental health battles to a nasty car wreck in Beverly Hills, CA, he might be back on track to being on stage on a more consistent basis. TMZ’s close sources to Davidson found that he recently checked out of rehab and has two upcoming standup shows tonight (August 1). He decided to head into a facility in Pennsylvania at the end of June. One friend close to Davidson said, “This is nothing out of the ordinary. [He] regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break.”

Both shows are taking place at the Improv in Dania, FL, and have already been sold out. It will be interesting to see how he approaches these two shows. He has shown throughout his career to be open about his mental health during his performances, but those could be left on the back burner for the time being. Despite all of this, the struggles from within are not the only problems he has had to endure.

An Arduous Road To Recovery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Pete Davidson attends the Peacock’s “Bupkis” World premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Like many personal battles, it is not the easiest of challenges to overcome. For Davidson, that is not the case either. From the backlash he received from his spat with PETA to the aforementioned car accident that required 50 hours of community service, clearly, there is a lot going on behind the scenes for Davidson.

What are your thoughts on Davidson’s brief return to the comedy scene? Is anyone going to one of these shows? When do you think he will be fully ready to commit to comedy again? Let us know all your answers below in the comments section. For everything surrounding celebrities and pop culture, follow HNNH for all the latest. Continued well wishes for Pete and his family.

