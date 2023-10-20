Julia Fox Stuns In A Corset With Princess Diana On It

Julia Fox makes waves for her fashion time and time again. Earlier this month while promoting her book she shared a photo to Instagram. But most of the people watching were more interested in her white bow top than what she was actually talking about. Just a few days later she went panties out in a different fit while her memoir tour stopped in New York City. Now, she's once again getting attention for an outfit choice.

This time she was once again promoting her new book, this time in London. She once again delivered a look that had fans talking more about her fashion than her words. That was mostly centered around a white corset she wore that had a picture of Princess Diana on it. She also tried to meet the moment of the city she was in with a Union Jack clutch purse. Though the outfit was certainly loud, many online praised just how on-the-nose she was willing to be.

Julia Fox's Newest Stunning Outfit

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Julia Fox leaving Capital Xtra Radio Studios on October 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Most of the news about Julia Fox recently has been related to Kanye West. She talks pretty extensively in her memoir about their relationship and revealed quite a few strange details. She ultimately reached the point where she explained that being with West felt like having another child on top of her actual baby.

She also described their sex life as basically nonexistent. Instead, she described her job as just being there to pay West as much attention as possible 24/7. Despite how short the short-lived nature of their relationship it's been a matter of public fascination since it happened. What do you think of Julia Fox sporting some iconic British imagery during a stop in London? Let us know in the comment section below.

